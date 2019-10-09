Tesco Jkkc17 Plastic Kettle

Lid problem
Bought this last week. Every time I use it when it boils the lid flies open giving you a facial sauna at the same time lol Won’t shut off when it does this. Taking it back today
Just what I needed
Great price and gets the job done - it boils water. I never pay high prices for brands anymore as they are all short lived.
A Great Buy.
I chose this kettle because I was sick of buying expensive kettles that weren't fit for purpose or worth their cost. I didn't have particularly high expectations for this kettle, I just wanted to replace the one I had that poured water everywhere except the cup. That being said, I'm really impressed, it's quiet, boils quickly, the spout pours water right on target, it's sturdy, ergonomic, has a 360 base and is everything you want or need in a kettle at a fantastic price. If I had to nit pick, the markings on the water level window can be a bit difficult to read, but then I am old and have rubbish eyes but all in all, a great kettle.
excellent value
this kettle does what it is supposed to do and is excellent value for money
Excellent kettle
Brilliant kettle. Fairly quiet, nice white colour, easy to fill and pour, doesnt burn your hand as it is a jug kettle and most of all , no drips from the spout. Also excellent price.
Excellent for my purposes
Water boils and allows to pour into teapot without losing heat.
Great Value
Always buy this kettle as it works so well in the office kitchen!
Great Kettle
I bought this as my previous Tesco kettle finally died!! I always but these, they are such a good price, dependable and good quality. Would recommend.
cheap and cheerful
Straightforward kettle with all the normal features at a good price.
Brilliant Kettle
Such a lovely kettle for the price. Easy to clean and boils water efficiently. Very happy with product.