Tesco Jkkc17 Plastic Kettle

Tesco Jkkc17 Plastic Kettle
£ 11.00
  • 2.2kW kettle in white
  • 1.7L capacity
  • Overheat protection
  • - Tesco Kettle - white
  • - 1.7L capacity
  • - Overheat protection
  • Enjoy hot drinks made hassle-free with the Tesco JKKC17 plastic kettle in white. Its large 1.7L capacity is suited to larger households, and handy features, including a rotating 360˚ power base, make it easy to use.
  • Tesco kettle
  • The 1.7L kettle features a pull-up lid and single water window so you only boil the water you need. The simple on/off switch lets you know when the water is ready at a glance.
  • 2.2kW heating element
  • With a concealed 2.2kW heating element, this white kettle has a sleek design that's easy to clean. For peace of mind, overheat protection ensures the power is cut if the kettle becomes too hot.
  • Cord storage and limescale filter
  • Keep surfaces tidy and clutter-free thanks to the kettle's integrated cord storage. The kettle also features a removable and washable limescale filter to prolong its life.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Lid problem

2 stars

Bought this last week. Every time I use it when it boils the lid flies open giving you a facial sauna at the same time lol Won’t shut off when it does this. Taking it back today

Just what I needed

5 stars

Great price and gets the job done - it boils water. I never pay high prices for brands anymore as they are all short lived.

A Great Buy.

5 stars

I chose this kettle because I was sick of buying expensive kettles that weren't fit for purpose or worth their cost. I didn't have particularly high expectations for this kettle, I just wanted to replace the one I had that poured water everywhere except the cup. That being said, I'm really impressed, it's quiet, boils quickly, the spout pours water right on target, it's sturdy, ergonomic, has a 360 base and is everything you want or need in a kettle at a fantastic price. If I had to nit pick, the markings on the water level window can be a bit difficult to read, but then I am old and have rubbish eyes but all in all, a great kettle.

excellent value

5 stars

this kettle does what it is supposed to do and is excellent value for money

Excellent kettle

5 stars

Brilliant kettle. Fairly quiet, nice white colour, easy to fill and pour, doesnt burn your hand as it is a jug kettle and most of all , no drips from the spout. Also excellent price.

Excellent for my purposes

5 stars

Water boils and allows to pour into teapot without losing heat.

Great Value

5 stars

Always buy this kettle as it works so well in the office kitchen!

Great Kettle

5 stars

I bought this as my previous Tesco kettle finally died!! I always but these, they are such a good price, dependable and good quality. Would recommend.

cheap and cheerful

4 stars

Straightforward kettle with all the normal features at a good price.

Brilliant Kettle

5 stars

Such a lovely kettle for the price. Easy to clean and boils water efficiently. Very happy with product.

