Bridget Jones's Diary/ Bridget Jones: The Edge

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Offer

  • Triple bill of films based on the Helen Fielding novels. 'Bridget Jones's Diary' (2001) introduces Bridget (Renée Zellweger), the 1990s British everywoman: single, weight-obsessed, and very probably drunk on mid-price white wine. Her life goes from middling to worse when she embarks on a doomed affair with silver-tongued boss Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant). In the background lurks Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), a seemingly cold lawyer who keeps crossing Bridget's path but whose precise intentions seem hard for her to divine. All the while Bridget records her lurches across life's highway in the eponymous diary, as an attempt to take control of her life. In 'Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason' (2004), having finally found the perfect man in lawyer Mark Darcy, 30-something ex-singleton Bridget is now faced with the even bigger challenge of keeping him. When her self-doubts return and her womanising ex-lover Daniel Cleaver reappears uninvited, Bridget gets entangled in a comic mix of bad advice, miscommunications and total disasters that could only happen to her. Finally, in 'Bridget Jones's Baby' (2016), following her break-up with Mark Darcy, Bridget decides to focus on her career as a top news producer while also attempting to enjoy the single life with friends. Her love life takes another turn when she meets suave American Jack Qwant (Patrick Dempsey), who helps her out after getting into a spot of bother at a music festival. With a new relationship flourishing and everything seemingly under control, it's not long before there's a hitch - she discovers she's pregnant. Unsure if the father is long-term love interest Darcy, or newcomer Qwant, Bridget is yet again faced with making some awkward and ultimately life-changing decisions.

Great service

5 stars

Ordered the DVD Boxset from Tesco. Easy to order on line, great range of different choices and really good prices. Delivery was quick & on time with several communications so I knew what status my order was at

Brilliant !

5 stars

Great Birthday present for my daughter, good price & quick delivery.

Brilliant Trilogy

5 stars

I was so happy that Tesco sold the trilogy and bought it immediately. Thank you Tesco!

brilliant; brilliant; brilliant

5 stars

Bought this recently as we had been debating for weeks whether to go and see the latest instalment (Baby) at the cinema. So glad that we waited for this 3 disc set as we got the lot for the cost of 2 cinema seats.....and can watch at leisure with no noisy sweet/crisp wrapper interruptions!

Just Perfect

5 stars

Brought this for my mother as a gift but checked it before delivery and was very pleased witgh it and deemed perfect for my mother

Enjoyed the films even watched them again

5 stars

Bought these for a film night with my grandchildren pop crisps dvd majic all of us enjoyed

Perfect title

5 stars

Great to watch from first film, through to last one. Great story line

Bridget Jones 3 Film DVD

5 stars

I have wanting to buy the Bridget Jones dvd's for a long time as i found the first two funny, sad and entertaining and the sort of films I would watch again and again

Fab product

5 stars

Couldn't believe got this the day after release date absolutely fantastic

Bridget jones box set

5 stars

Finally own the set of these great films £15 for the 3 bargain!

