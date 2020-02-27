Bridget Jones's Diary/ Bridget Jones: The Edge

Great service
Ordered the DVD Boxset from Tesco. Easy to order on line, great range of different choices and really good prices. Delivery was quick & on time with several communications so I knew what status my order was at
Brilliant !
Great Birthday present for my daughter, good price & quick delivery.
Brilliant Trilogy
I was so happy that Tesco sold the trilogy and bought it immediately. Thank you Tesco!
brilliant; brilliant; brilliant
Bought this recently as we had been debating for weeks whether to go and see the latest instalment (Baby) at the cinema. So glad that we waited for this 3 disc set as we got the lot for the cost of 2 cinema seats.....and can watch at leisure with no noisy sweet/crisp wrapper interruptions!
Just Perfect
Brought this for my mother as a gift but checked it before delivery and was very pleased witgh it and deemed perfect for my mother
Enjoyed the films even watched them again
Bought these for a film night with my grandchildren pop crisps dvd majic all of us enjoyed
Perfect title
Great to watch from first film, through to last one. Great story line
Bridget Jones 3 Film DVD
I have wanting to buy the Bridget Jones dvd's for a long time as i found the first two funny, sad and entertaining and the sort of films I would watch again and again
Fab product
Couldn't believe got this the day after release date absolutely fantastic
Bridget jones box set
Finally own the set of these great films £15 for the 3 bargain!