Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Peanut Butter Clusters 525G

£ 2.90
£0.55/100g

Offer

Per Portion (45g)
  • Energy882kJ 211kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars5.4g
    6%
  • Salt0.22g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1961kJ

Product Description

  • Oat, Maize, Wheat and Peanut Clusters.
  • The trouble is they all taste too good!
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Clusters Chocolate
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Clusters Honey & Nut
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Flakes
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Granola Caramelised Hazelnuts
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Granola Hazelnut & Chocolate
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Granola Fruit & Nut

By Appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • With wholegrain
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 525g

Information

Ingredients

Cereals (59%) (Oats, Wheat Flour, Maize), Peanut Butter (13%) (Roasted Peanuts), Roasted Peanuts (9%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Antioxidant (Tocopherol Rich Extract), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Oats, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see top.

Number of uses

11 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066

Net Contents

525g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g/45g%RI*
Energy 1961kJ882kJ
-468kcal211kcal11%
Fat 21g9.5g14%
of which saturates 5.2g2.3g12%
Carbohydrate 53g24g
of which sugars 12g5.4g6%
Fibre 5.6g2.5g
Protein 14g6.3g
Salt 0.48g0.22g4%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

