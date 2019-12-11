Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Peanut Butter Clusters 525G
- Energy882kJ 211kcal11%
- Fat9.5g14%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars5.4g6%
- Salt0.22g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1961kJ
Product Description
- Oat, Maize, Wheat and Peanut Clusters.
- The trouble is they all taste too good!
- With wholegrain
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 525g
Ingredients
Cereals (59%) (Oats, Wheat Flour, Maize), Peanut Butter (13%) (Roasted Peanuts), Roasted Peanuts (9%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Antioxidant (Tocopherol Rich Extract), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Oats, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see top.
Number of uses
11 Servings
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
525g ℮
|Typical Values
|/100g
|/45g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1961kJ
|882kJ
|-
|468kcal
|211kcal
|11%
|Fat
|21g
|9.5g
|14%
|of which saturates
|5.2g
|2.3g
|12%
|Carbohydrate
|53g
|24g
|of which sugars
|12g
|5.4g
|6%
|Fibre
|5.6g
|2.5g
|Protein
|14g
|6.3g
|Salt
|0.48g
|0.22g
|4%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
