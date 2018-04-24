By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Go Cook Silicone Turner
  • Soft-touch handle for a comfortable grip \n
  • Perfect for non-stick surfaces
  • 5-year guarantee \n
  • Made from premium quality materials, our Go Cook utensils provide professional results when cooking and baking. This Go Cook turner is suitable for use with all types of cookware, including those with non-stick surfaces, and its silicone design is heat resistant to a high temperature. An ergonomic, soft-touch handle provides a comfortable grip, allowing you to prepare your favourite foods with ease. The handle also includes a hole to enable hanging storage.
  • Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook silicone turner comes with a reassuring 5-year quality guarantee and is dishwasher safe.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Works perfectly

5 stars

Works perfectly, without marking/scraping the non-stick pan. Ideal product and would recommend to friends and family. I will now look for similar products on the Tesco website.

