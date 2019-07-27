By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Go Cook Oak Carving Board 40X30cm

3.5(10)Write a review
Go Cook Oak Carving Board 40X30cm
£ 25.00
£25.00/each

Product Description

  • One side for carving, reverse for chopping
  • Integral juice channels catch liquids to prevent mess
  • 5-year guarantee
  • - One side for carving, reverse for chopping
  • - Integral juice channels catch liquids to prevent mess
  • - 5-year guarantee
  • A true kitchen essential, our Go Cook solid oak carving board has been thoughtfully designed and expertly handcrafted to withstand year after year of dicing, carving and tenderising. The carving board is reversible with one side for chopping and one side for carving. This stylish carving board can also be used to serve food like snacks and starters. It features wooden spikes to hold the meat firmly in place during carving and drip channels to keep messy juices contained to the board. Exclusive to Tesco, the Go Cook oak carving board comes with a reassuring 5-year quality guarantee.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

10 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Rubbish

1 stars

Bought this less than 6 weeks ago. The wood is splitting already and it’s warped. Will be returning this.

Good Value

4 stars

I bought this for my Aunt who tells me it is a great all round chopping board with added extras...she uses it for veg one side and meat the other...great for carving with out damaging knives

Disappointed!

1 stars

We only had this board a couple of weeks before it started to split at the wood joints despite being careful when cleaning and drying it.

Caving board

1 stars

Doesn’t hold the meat and to wash the colour faded

Heaven board

4 stars

Bought for Christmas nice oak board not finished smooth

Beautiful piece of kitchen equipment

5 stars

I bought this as a Christmas present, my partner was so pleased with it. It was £10 cheaper than a leading competitor. Delivery was quick and simple to my local store.

Good quality well made.

5 stars

Brought for th Christmas Turkey, it was big enough for a 16 lb bird and very easy to use and carve on this board.

Good board

5 stars

Bought this just in time for Christmas ideal for holding turkey/joints I place for carving

Love the different sides

5 stars

Got this for Xmas, great for carving and I really like the drainage channels. Good, solid chopping board.

Perfect carving board

5 stars

I bought this a couple of weeks ago after seeing it in Tesco magazine - I'd been looking for one or a long time. Very pleased with product, a good size and fairly easy to keep clean

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here