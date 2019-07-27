Go Cook Oak Carving Board 40X30cm

Rubbish
Bought this less than 6 weeks ago. The wood is splitting already and it’s warped. Will be returning this.
Good Value
I bought this for my Aunt who tells me it is a great all round chopping board with added extras...she uses it for veg one side and meat the other...great for carving with out damaging knives
Disappointed!
We only had this board a couple of weeks before it started to split at the wood joints despite being careful when cleaning and drying it.
Caving board
Doesn’t hold the meat and to wash the colour faded
Heaven board
Bought for Christmas nice oak board not finished smooth
Beautiful piece of kitchen equipment
I bought this as a Christmas present, my partner was so pleased with it. It was £10 cheaper than a leading competitor. Delivery was quick and simple to my local store.
Good quality well made.
Brought for th Christmas Turkey, it was big enough for a 16 lb bird and very easy to use and carve on this board.
Good board
Bought this just in time for Christmas ideal for holding turkey/joints I place for carving
Love the different sides
Got this for Xmas, great for carving and I really like the drainage channels. Good, solid chopping board.
Perfect carving board
I bought this a couple of weeks ago after seeing it in Tesco magazine - I'd been looking for one or a long time. Very pleased with product, a good size and fairly easy to keep clean