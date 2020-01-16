Go Cook Handheld Citrus Juicer

Great if you want juice sprayed all over your kitc
Great if you want juice sprayed all over your kitchen.
So Easy to use
Really easy to squeeze all citrus fruits, glad I purchased it
Sturdy
This metal juicer seems much more robust than I expected. And I was able to thoroughly squeeze a pile of lemons much more quickly an easily than I could have done with the other type of manual juicer. Very satisfied.
Just what I needed
I find this type of lemon juicer the most efficient way of getting just the good bits from lemons and leaving the unwanted bite behind.