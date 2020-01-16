By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Go Cook Handheld Citrus Juicer

4(4)Write a review
Go Cook Handheld Citrus Juicer
£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Product Description

  • Simple operation
  • Strong and solid for juicing with less effort
  • 5-year guarantee and dishwasher safe
  • The carefully crafted design of our Go Cook handheld citrus press makes it easy to prepare homemade citrus juice from lemons, limes, oranges and grapefruits. The juicer is operated by hand and has a strong and solid design to make juicing effortless.
  • Exclusive to Tesco, the Go Cook handheld citrus press comes with a reassuring 5-year quality guarantee and is dishwasher safe.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Great if you want juice sprayed all over your kitc

2 stars

Great if you want juice sprayed all over your kitchen.

So Easy to use

5 stars

Really easy to squeeze all citrus fruits, glad I purchased it

Sturdy

5 stars

This metal juicer seems much more robust than I expected. And I was able to thoroughly squeeze a pile of lemons much more quickly an easily than I could have done with the other type of manual juicer. Very satisfied.

Just what I needed

5 stars

I find this type of lemon juicer the most efficient way of getting just the good bits from lemons and leaving the unwanted bite behind.

