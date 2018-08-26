Bad quality.
It broke into two pieces in a few months due to weak material.. Not expected out of something that claims to have 5 year guarantee. Very disappointed. I would love to have the option to show pictures of the defected product.
Smart and sharp
The apply corer cuts well, is easy to clean and the handle is easy to grip.
Perfect Little Tool
I have a dehydrator and dehydrate quite a few apples at a time, and for a while there I was slaving away trying to cut the core out and breaking up the nice round pieces at the same time. Then I remembered, 'oh yeah, apple corer!' This Go Cook Apple Corer is perfect. It's made of stainless steel, has a sharp serrated blade and plunges easily into the centre of the apple. I do love it when simple tools make your life easier.
Great wee gizmo!!!
I love this product. So easy to use and prevents my son being left with a core to dispose of at school.