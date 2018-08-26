By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Go Cook Apple Corer

4(4)Write a review
Go Cook Apple Corer
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Product Description

  • Soft-touch handle for a comfortable grip
  • Robust design for clean, easy coring
  • 5-year guarantee
  • Our Go Cook apple corer is great for making quick snacks, fruit salads, apple pies and other deserts. It's simple to use, and its robust design removes the core cleanly in seconds from both apples and pears. An ergonomic, soft-touch handle provides a comfortable grip, allowing you to core fruit with ease. The handle also includes a hole to enable hanging storage.
  • Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook apple corer comes with a reassuring 5-year quality guarantee and is dishwasher safe.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Bad quality.

2 stars

It broke into two pieces in a few months due to weak material.. Not expected out of something that claims to have 5 year guarantee. Very disappointed. I would love to have the option to show pictures of the defected product.

Smart and sharp

5 stars

The apply corer cuts well, is easy to clean and the handle is easy to grip.

Perfect Little Tool

5 stars

I have a dehydrator and dehydrate quite a few apples at a time, and for a while there I was slaving away trying to cut the core out and breaking up the nice round pieces at the same time. Then I remembered, 'oh yeah, apple corer!' This Go Cook Apple Corer is perfect. It's made of stainless steel, has a sharp serrated blade and plunges easily into the centre of the apple. I do love it when simple tools make your life easier.

Great wee gizmo!!!

5 stars

I love this product. So easy to use and prevents my son being left with a core to dispose of at school.

Usually bought next

Tesco Gala Apple Minimum 5 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.27/each

Tesco Practic Wooden Pastry Brush

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Tesco Ripen At Home Bananas 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.89
£0.18/each

Aldi Price Match

Go Cook Fine Grater

£ 8.00
£8.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here