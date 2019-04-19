By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Go Cook Lemon Zester

4(1)Write a review
Go Cook Lemon Zester
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Product Description

  • Soft-touch handle for a comfortable grip
  • Side blade for garnishes
  • 5-year guarantee
  • When you need to add a little flavour to your food, this premium citrus zester from our Go Cook collection is ideal. It makes zesting your favourite citrus fruits effortless, and also works well with ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and more. The ergonomic, soft-touch handle provides a comfortable grip, allowing you to zest with ease. The handle includes a hole to enable hanging storage and there is a handy side blade to cut strips of citrus peel for things like garnishes.
  • Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook citrus zester comes with a reassuring 5-year quality guarantee and is dishwasher safe.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Did a fine job!

4 stars

Used to canale carrots, did it very well, left a need finish. My daughter admired the carrots and is going to buy a tool next time she is in Tesco.

Usually bought next

Go Cook Citrus Squeezer

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Tesco Stainless Steel Garlic Press

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Tesco Basics Tbhm14 Hand Mixer

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Tesco Practic Fsc Wooden Spoon

£ 0.50
£0.50/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here