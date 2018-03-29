Go Cook Cheese Slice

Simple yet stylish
Used to use a knife to slice cheese. The problem is that knives usually have a serrated or sharpened edge on one side only. That makes slicing cheese a pain because you're never going to cut consistent slices (and it hurts your hand trying to keep the knife straight ). This slicer is SO easy to use. Just pull it towards you gently for a perfect slice after slice.
Great.
I bought this as a Christmas present after searching a lot of shops for an item like this. It was exactly what I was looking for at a good price.
Great
I bought this for a friend I'd bought myself one and told her how great it is
Good product for the money.
The quality is appropriate to the cost and looks to be very good value for money.
Great Kitchen Tool
Been looking for one of these for a while was so happy when I found it. Great product.