By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Go Cook Cheese Slice

5(5)Write a review
Go Cook Cheese Slice
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Product Description

  • Soft-touch handle for a comfortable grip
  • Stainless steel head for durability
  • 5-year guarantee \n
  • Our Go Cook collection of premium kitchen tools and utensils offer everything you need to achieve the best results. With a durable stainless steel head, this Go Cook cheese slicer creates uniform slices that are perfect for placing on top of crackers or inside sandwiches. The ergonomic, soft-touch handle provides a comfortable grip, allowing you to slice even the hardest of cheeses with ease.
  • Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook cheese slicer comes with a reassuring 5-year quality guarantee and is dishwasher safe.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Simple yet stylish

5 stars

Used to use a knife to slice cheese. The problem is that knives usually have a serrated or sharpened edge on one side only. That makes slicing cheese a pain because you're never going to cut consistent slices (and it hurts your hand trying to keep the knife straight ). This slicer is SO easy to use. Just pull it towards you gently for a perfect slice after slice.

Great.

5 stars

I bought this as a Christmas present after searching a lot of shops for an item like this. It was exactly what I was looking for at a good price.

Great

5 stars

I bought this for a friend I'd bought myself one and told her how great it is

Good product for the money.

5 stars

The quality is appropriate to the cost and looks to be very good value for money.

Great Kitchen Tool

4 stars

Been looking for one of these for a while was so happy when I found it. Great product.

Usually bought next

Go Cook Nylon Flipper

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Tesco Wensleydale Cranberry Cheese 200 G

£ 1.75
£8.75/kg

Boursin Garlic & Herb Soft Cheese 150 G

£ 2.00
£13.34/kg

Ilchester Applewood Smoked Cheddar Cheese 185 G

£ 2.10
£11.36/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here