Tesco Sipper Bottle Grey 600Ml

How does a water bottle and straw NOT WORK?!
Didn't work, how can a water bottle NOT WORK?! Already binned receipt so couldn't return. Nothing comes through on the straw, the grey plastic seemes to be curved around the flip mechanism which means water cant come through.
Faulty
The tilting spout doesn't stay shut. It needs a slight adjustment to the lock/catch so that the tilting part can lift above it and actually lock in place. As a drinking vessel it is sufficient, but a longer pipe would be an improvement.
Very expensive for a bottle that leaks badly unless you keep it upright
Perfect
Bought this for my 7 yr old daughter who asked santa for a white water bottle!! She loves it. It is totally perfect for her to take to school. Cannot fault it.
Poor valve
I bought this last month to use on the go. The bottle is good but the valve doesn't allow you to take more than small sips. I'm a little bit disappointed with it.