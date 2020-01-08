By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sipper Bottle Grey 600Ml

Write a review
Tesco Sipper Bottle Grey 600Ml
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Product Description

  • Control your water intake with the sipper straw
  • Press button technology for secure & easy opening
  • Tritan plastic gives a clear glass appearance
  • Stay hydrated on the go with the Sipper water bottle from Tesco. Keep yourself hydrated hour by hour with the water bottle's decal, letting you know how much you have drank and helping to set yourself goals. Press-button technology with a secure locking feature keeps your 600ml sipper straw bottle leak-proof. Made from durable Tritan plastic, this water bottle has a clear glass appearance while still being suitable for everyday use.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

5 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

How does a water bottle and straw NOT WORK?!

1 stars

Didn't work, how can a water bottle NOT WORK?! Already binned receipt so couldn't return. Nothing comes through on the straw, the grey plastic seemes to be curved around the flip mechanism which means water cant come through.

Faulty

2 stars

The tilting spout doesn't stay shut. It needs a slight adjustment to the lock/catch so that the tilting part can lift above it and actually lock in place. As a drinking vessel it is sufficient, but a longer pipe would be an improvement.

Very expensive for a bottle that leaks badly unles

1 stars

Very expensive for a bottle that leaks badly unless you keep it upright

Perfect

4 stars

Bought this for my 7 yr old daughter who asked santa for a white water bottle!! She loves it. It is totally perfect for her to take to school. Cannot fault it.

Poor valve

3 stars

I bought this last month to use on the go. The bottle is good but the valve doesn't allow you to take more than small sips. I'm a little bit disappointed with it.

