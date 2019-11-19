Nightingale Farm Vine Tomatoes

Usually good flavour, variable in size.
I have had several lots. At best they are very good. However, the condition varies, sometimes with slight damage. Mine have kept adequately (several days). The main problem has been unreliability of size. For delivery, they are good value if you are sent large ones, but occasionally they are rather small. A price is given per kg, but this must just be an average.
Good quality, nice and juicy too. They are far better than the non vine tomatoes. When I went to make this weeks order and wanted the same again I had to go back and check that I hadn’t ordered the organic (expensive!) vine tomatoes last week by mistake.
Not quality I would have expected.
I have bought these several times before and they were ok. However, the last pack bought were tasteless, went soft very quickly and weren't as good as the basic salad tomatoes.
Fantastic Tomatoes, excellent flavour!
Excellent flavour, smell wonderful! Kept fresh for approx 2 weeks in the fridge and took one out at a time to put on the counter for use, as all tomatoes benefit from being served at room temp.
Worst tomatoes I have ever eaten !
The worst tasting tomatoes I have ever eaten ! Do not waste your money !
Won’t ever buy these again went mouldy with in a day had to bin them
Quite good for the price reasonably sweet not bad
these tomatoes are the best I have bought would recommend