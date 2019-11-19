By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nightingale Farm Vine Tomatoes
£ 0.81
£1.93/kg
One typical tomato
  • Energy57kJ 14kcal
    1%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 71kJ / 17kcal

Product Description

  • Tomatoes.
  • Pack size: 420g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato

Storage

Keep at room temperature. Refrigeration will impair texture and taste.

Produce of

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 pieces

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsOne Typical tomato (80g)
Energy71kJ / 17kcal57kJ / 14kcal
Fat0.1g<0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate3.0g2.4g
Sugars3.0g2.4g
Fibre1.0g0.8g
Protein0.5g0.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Usually good flavour, variable in size.

4 stars

I have had several lots. At best they are very good. However, the condition varies, sometimes with slight damage. Mine have kept adequately (several days). The main problem has been unreliability of size. For delivery, they are good value if you are sent large ones, but occasionally they are rather small. A price is given per kg, but this must just be an average.

Good quality, nice and juicy too. They are far bet

4 stars

Good quality, nice and juicy too. They are far better than the non vine tomatoes. When I went to make this weeks order and wanted the same again I had to go back and check that I hadn’t ordered the organic (expensive!) vine tomatoes last week by mistake.

Not quality I would have expected.

2 stars

I have bought these several times before and they were ok. However, the last pack bought were tasteless, went soft very quickly and weren't as good as the basic salad tomatoes.

Fantastic Tomatoes, excellent flavour!

5 stars

Excellent flavour, smell wonderful! Kept fresh for approx 2 weeks in the fridge and took one out at a time to put on the counter for use, as all tomatoes benefit from being served at room temp.

Worst tomatoes I have ever eaten !

1 stars

The worst tasting tomatoes I have ever eaten ! Do not waste your money !

Won’t ever buy these again went mouldy with in a d

1 stars

Won’t ever buy these again went mouldy with in a day had to bin them

Quite good for the price reasonably sweet not b

3 stars

Quite good for the price reasonably sweet not bad

these tomatoes are the best I have bought would re

5 stars

these tomatoes are the best I have bought would recommend

