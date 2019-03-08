Tesco Sweet And Sticky Bbq Rib Rack 450G

Not sure how these can be marketed as a rack of ri
Not sure how these can be marketed as a rack of ribs, they’re half a rack at best! The box is deceptive as upon opening, the ribs themselves were only half as big as the box. Bought 2packs and they were both the same. Feel totally ripped off. That said, they were tasty enough.
Bone and Gristle
I have tried this particular variety of Tesco's range of rib racks on two occasions when they had run out of the slightly more expensive flavours. Both purchases consisted of 90% bone and a minimal amount of stringy inedible meat. The other varieties I would all rate at five stars.
was just horrible, sloppy and hardly any meat
