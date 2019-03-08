By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sweet And Sticky Bbq Rib Rack 450G

1.5(3)
Tesco Sweet And Sticky Bbq Rib Rack 450G
£ 3.00
£6.67/kg
½ of a pack
  • Energy1584kJ 381kcal
    19%
  • Fat27.8g
    40%
  • Saturates11.4g
    57%
  • Sugars4.3g
    5%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1320kJ / 317kcal

Product Description

  • Pork rib rack slow cooked in a barbecue sauce.
  • Glazed pork rib rack slow cooked for 6 hours for tenderness
  • Cook from frozen 11 mins
  • Slow cooked
  • Honey glazed pork rib rack, slow cooked for 4 1/2 hours for tenderness
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Ribs (80%), Sugar, Water, Honey, Vinegar, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Molasses, Garlic Purée, Salt, Smoked Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Paprika Extract, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Mustard Seed

Allergy Information

  • Contains cereals containing gluten and mustard.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 40-45 mins. Remove outer packaging. Remove from pouch and place in an oven proof dish, cover with a lid or foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Take care when opening pack / uncovering dish as product will be hot and hot steam may escape.Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Pouch. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack 120g**
Energy1320kJ / 317kcal1584kJ / 381kcal
Fat23.2g27.8g
Saturates9.5g11.4g
Carbohydrate3.6g4.3g
Sugars3.6g4.3g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein23.3g28.0g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Take care when opening pack / uncovering dish as product will be hot and hot steam may escape.Caution: This product will contain bones.

3 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Not sure how these can be marketed as a rack of ri

2 stars

Not sure how these can be marketed as a rack of ribs, they’re half a rack at best! The box is deceptive as upon opening, the ribs themselves were only half as big as the box. Bought 2packs and they were both the same. Feel totally ripped off. That said, they were tasty enough.

Bone and Gristle

1 stars

I have tried this particular variety of Tesco's range of rib racks on two occasions when they had run out of the slightly more expensive flavours. Both purchases consisted of 90% bone and a minimal amount of stringy inedible meat. The other varieties I would all rate at five stars.

was just horrible, sloppy and hardly any meat

1 stars

was just horrible, sloppy and hardly any meat

