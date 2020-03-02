Mr Men: My Mummy
Offer
- The Little Miss will help you show your mummy just how special she is to you.
- From making you smile, even when things are going wrong, to knowing just when hugs are needed, mummies are Splendid, Fun, Magic, Sunshine - lots of the Little Miss rolled into one!
- Children can also add their own words to the story to make it a really personal gift.
- The perfect book for your mummy's birthday, a new mother, Mother's Day, or for giving and sharing any time you want to say I love you, too.
- The Mr Men and Little Miss have been delighting children for generations with their charming and funny antics. Bold illustrations and funny stories make Mr Men and Little Miss the perfect story time experience for children aged 2 years and up.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020