Durex Intense Condoms 6 Pack

Product Description
- Durex Intense Co
- Pleasure-Fit Condoms
- Specially developed with you in mind, Shaped to follow your shape for a more comfortable & pleasurable experience.
- Smells Better
- The special way we make our condoms means they smell better.
- Durex Quality
- Durex doesn't just meet worldwide condom quality standards, it exceeds them, giving you the confidence to love the sex you have.
- Using a Play™ lube from Durex with condoms can enhance sex. Please refer to the individual lubricant instructions for details of suitability with condoms.
- Worlds No1 Condom Brand
- With over 80 years of experience, Durex is trusted by millions of lovers across the world every day.
- Certified to international standard ISO 4074
- Nominal width: 56mm
- Designed to give her earth shattering experiences
- 6 ribbed and dotted condoms
- Stimulating ribs & dots texture, with Desirex gel for warming, cooling or tingling sensations
- Easy-on shaped & teat ended for comfort & fit
- Transparent & lubricated natural rubber latex condoms
- Mint flavoured
- Dermatologically tested
- 100% electronically tested
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.
Warnings
- Please read the instructions printed on the inside of this pack carefully. Use a condom only once. No method of contraception can give you 100% protection against pregnancy, HIV or sexually transmitted infections. Durex Intense condoms are not suitable for anal sex. Using this product can cause irritation. If this happens, stop using them. If there's no improvement, see your doctor.
Name and address
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Limited,
- Dansom Lane,
- Hull,
- East Yorkshire,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
Net Contents
6 x Condoms
Safety information
