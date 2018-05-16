Desktop Duck Shoot
New
- Desktop Duck Shot, What a quacker of a game this one is! Inspired by the old Carnival game you’re provided with a gun, some ammo, and some cute little duckies with targets painted onto their body. The aim is simple… fire as many rubber bands as accurately as possible into the ducks, simple!, It can be played at your desk and will get all of your colleagues flocking around you wanting to have a go themselves. Whether you’re doing secret santa or just treating yourself this gift is great fun! We strongly advise NOT shooting your boss, even if you really, really want to.... always shoot the ducks!, P1: Great way to give bored workers and uninterested colleagues some fun : P2: Knock 'em down shooter based on the famous Carnival game : P3: Doing Secret Santa? This gift is ideal! : P4: Comes with three duck erasers complete with target markings : P5: Measures aproximately 18.6 x 17.3 x 2cm
- H17.5cm x W16cm x D2cm
- Knock em' down with the rubber band gun
Information
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for children under 36 months due to potential small parts that may constitute a choking hazard. Do not shoot at face or eyes of people or pets. CE mark and 0-3 mark
Lower age limit
36 Months
Safety information
