Thornton's Cupcake Creations

DON'T waste your money!!
They are supposed to have a Liquid Centre, but I would like to know where???
Keep in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened, store in an airtight container.For Best Before See Top of Pack.
Made in the United Kingdom
Packing. Recyclable
Chocolate Flavour Frosting (40%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (E471), Humectant (Glycerol)], Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chocolate Sauce (10%) [Sugar, Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Chocolate Curls (3%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring], Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Raising Agent (E450, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (E471)
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Chocolate Cupcake (59 g)
|Energy
|1917 kJ
|1130 kJ
|-
|458 kcal
|270 kcal
|Fat
|24 g
|14.1 g
|of which Saturates
|8 g
|4.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|56 g
|33 g
|of which Sugars
|45 g
|27 g
|Protein
|3.4 g
|2.0 g
|Salt
|0.37 g
|0.22 g
|This pack contains 6 chocolate cupcakes
|-
|-
Toffee Flavour Buttercream (40%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Maize Starch, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Dried Egg White], Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Caramel Sauce (10%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Palm Oil, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Butter (Milk), Salt, Emulsifiers (E322, E435), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Fudge Pieces (3%) [Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifier (E471), Salt], Humectant (Glycerol), Black Treacle, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Emulsifier (E471), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Toffee Cupcake (59 g)
|Energy
|1850 kJ
|1093 kJ
|-
|441 kcal
|261 kcal
|Fat
|21 g
|12.3 g
|of which Saturates
|8.2 g
|4.8 g
|Carbohydrate
|61 g
|36 g
|of which Sugars
|46 g
|27 g
|Protein
|2.3 g
|1.4 g
|Salt
|0.41 g
|0.24 g
|This pack contains 6 toffee cupcakes
|-
|-
