Thornton's Cupcake Creations

£ 7.00
Product Description

  • Chocolate Cupcake - Chocolate sponge with a chocolate sauce centre, topped with chocolate flavour frosting and decorated with chocolate sauce and chocolate curls Toffee Cupcake - Toffee flavour sponge with a caramel sauce centre, topped with toffee flavour buttercream and decorated with caramel sauce and fudge pieces
  • 12 indulgent chocolate & toffee cupcakes with hidden sauce filled centres
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened, store in an airtight container.For Best Before See Top of Pack.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

Return to

  • www.finsburyfoods.co.uk
    Ingredients

    Chocolate Flavour Frosting (40%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (E471), Humectant (Glycerol)], Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chocolate Sauce (10%) [Sugar, Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Chocolate Curls (3%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring], Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Raising Agent (E450, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (E471)

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Chocolate Cupcake (59 g)
    Energy 1917 kJ1130 kJ
    -458 kcal270 kcal
    Fat 24 g14.1 g
    of which Saturates 8 g4.7 g
    Carbohydrate 56 g33 g
    of which Sugars 45 g27 g
    Protein 3.4 g2.0 g
    Salt 0.37 g0.22 g
    This pack contains 6 chocolate cupcakes--
    Ingredients

    Toffee Flavour Buttercream (40%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Maize Starch, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Dried Egg White], Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Caramel Sauce (10%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Palm Oil, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Butter (Milk), Salt, Emulsifiers (E322, E435), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Fudge Pieces (3%) [Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifier (E471), Salt], Humectant (Glycerol), Black Treacle, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Emulsifier (E471), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Toffee Cupcake (59 g)
    Energy 1850 kJ1093 kJ
    -441 kcal261 kcal
    Fat 21 g12.3 g
    of which Saturates 8.2 g4.8 g
    Carbohydrate 61 g36 g
    of which Sugars 46 g27 g
    Protein 2.3 g1.4 g
    Salt 0.41 g0.24 g
    This pack contains 6 toffee cupcakes--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

DON'T waste your money!!

1 stars

They are supposed to have a Liquid Centre, but I would like to know where???

