Airwick Air Freshener Freshmatic Refill Mediterranean 250 Ml

Like sitting in an Orange Grove
My favourite scent in the Freshmatic range. It smells of ripe citrus fruit. Its sweet but not sickly sweet. Refreshing and zingy.
250ml ℮
DANGER AIR WICK Pure Freshmatic Max Mediterranean Sun. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: may burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children and pets. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do so - continue rinsing. Use only as directed. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal. Contains d-Limonene, Citral and Linalool. May produce an allergic reaction. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
