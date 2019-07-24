Flash Liquid All Purpose Lemon 2.05L

Flash cleans like a pro
Flash Original (yellow bottle) has always done a thorough job of cleaning floors and surfaces. It leaves everywhere smelling clean and fresh and leaves a shine. It is something I always use because its a versatile cleaner, lasts a long time and gives a professional finish.
flash
I love fresh and clean fragrances and the blue febreze is amazing , I can mop , go out and come back in and still smell the fresh smell , cuts through traffic area to clean like new
Good product
Good product - versatile - i use it when mopping but have also used a diluted amount with my steam floor cleaner.
Good
This is a good floor cleaner and smells good I'm always mopping the floor
Flash floor cleaner
Leaves my floors clean no smears and smells very nice
Excellent
You couldnt ask for a better product. to clean stubborn stains. Or generally clean. Also easy tp use, Highly reccomend.
So cleaner and fresh
Makes my floors and surfaces shiny and clean and smell ready nice
Flash products
Love all these flash products i always use flash for all my house the smell is lovely and cleans every where
Mum swears by it
Mum swears by it! She uses it on all her floors! I also have a bottle of flash liquid, which has lasted ages now so good value for money. It is quite strong smelling so I dilute it lots and it still works wonders!
flash floor liquid
I find this very good for my floors including wood floors with the heavy traffic in the house even if I come in with oil on my shoes it shifts it without any problems