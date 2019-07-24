By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Flash Liquid All Purpose Lemon 2.05L

4.5(45)Write a review
image 1 of Flash Liquid All Purpose Lemon 2.05L
  • Flash Multi Purpose Cleaner is perfect for cleaning almost any hard surface in your home. Use it on the kitchen sink, greasy stove tops, even as a floor cleaner. See package for full usage instructions. A rinse is required for surfaces in direct contact with food.
  • Removes up to 100% of dirt, grease & grime
  • Flash One for All offers you a universal solution for your entire home
  • Powerful multi surface cleaning
  • Leaves intense freshness and brilliant shine
  • Cleans in cold water, saving energy
  • Available in multiple scents
  • Pack size: 2.05L

Information

Ingredients

<5% Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Italy

Warnings

  • Keep out of reach of children. Rinse hands after use. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • [UK] 0800 028 3292
  • [IE] 1800 509 435
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

2l ℮

Safety information

  1. Oxidizing agent
View more safety information

WARNING Keep out of reach of children. Rinse hands after use. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with water.

45 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Flash cleans like a pro

5 stars

Flash Original (yellow bottle) has always done a thorough job of cleaning floors and surfaces. It leaves everywhere smelling clean and fresh and leaves a shine. It is something I always use because its a versatile cleaner, lasts a long time and gives a professional finish.

flash

5 stars

I love fresh and clean fragrances and the blue febreze is amazing , I can mop , go out and come back in and still smell the fresh smell , cuts through traffic area to clean like new

Good product

4 stars

Good product - versatile - i use it when mopping but have also used a diluted amount with my steam floor cleaner.

Good

5 stars

This is a good floor cleaner and smells good I'm always mopping the floor

Flash floor cleaner

5 stars

Leaves my floors clean no smears and smells very nice

Excellent

5 stars

You couldnt ask for a better product. to clean stubborn stains. Or generally clean. Also easy tp use, Highly reccomend.

So cleaner and fresh

4 stars

Makes my floors and surfaces shiny and clean and smell ready nice

Flash products

5 stars

Love all these flash products i always use flash for all my house the smell is lovely and cleans every where

Mum swears by it

5 stars

Mum swears by it! She uses it on all her floors! I also have a bottle of flash liquid, which has lasted ages now so good value for money. It is quite strong smelling so I dilute it lots and it still works wonders!

flash floor liquid

5 stars

I find this very good for my floors including wood floors with the heavy traffic in the house even if I come in with oil on my shoes it shifts it without any problems

1-10 of 45 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

