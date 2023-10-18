Kinetic Sand 8Oz Neon Box Assorted Squeezable sand you just can't put down Sticks to itself and not to you Kinetic sand never dries out

Kinetic Sand stimulates children's creativity, is made from 100% natural sand, never dries out, easily cleans up and it sticks to itself, not to you Kinetic Sand is the squeezable sand you can't put down. It sticks to itself and not to you. It flows through your fingers like magic, leaving them completely dry. Kinetic Sand stimulates children's creative skills, allowing them to create anything they can imagine over and over again. With the 8oz sand the creative possibilities are endless. Kinetic Sand never dries out, and this soft sand is easy to clean up. Feel the fun with Kinetic Sand. Styles Vary. For ages 3 years and over.

H15.24cm x W9.65cm x D3.81cm

Kinetic Sand is the squeezable sand you mould with your hands Squish it Mould it Love it Kinetic Sand is made from 100% natural sand that's wheat and gluten free

Preparation and Usage

Suitable for ages 3yrs+

Lower age limit

3 Years