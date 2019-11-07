By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lactose Free Mozzarella 210G

Tesco Lactose Free Mozzarella 210G
£ 1.50
£1.20/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy295kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 982kJ / 236kcal

Product Description

  • Lactose free mozzarella medium fat soft cheese.
  • Strength - 1
  • Made with cow's milk
  • Lactose free
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Lactase Enzyme, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Lactose free Mozzarella is not suitable for milk allergy sufferers.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep in brine, consume within 1 day and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy using milk from Italy

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 4 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Drained weight

125g

Net Contents

210g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy982kJ / 236kcal295kJ / 71kcal
Fat18.0g5.4g
Saturates12.7g3.8g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.2g
Sugars0.6g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.0g5.4g
Salt0.4g0.1g
Calcium400mg (50%NRV)120mg (15%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Bring it back!!

5 stars

A really great product for people who still want to enjoy cheese, such a shame it is never in stock.

great product but rarely in stock

5 stars

great product but rarely in stock

