By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Head & Shoulders Total Anti Hair Loss Shampoo 450Ml

4.5(25)Write a review
image 1 of Head & Shoulders Total Anti Hair Loss Shampoo 450Ml
£ 5.00
£1.12/100ml

Offer

  • Head & Shoulders Men Ultra Anti-hairfall boosted formula anti-dandruff shampoo, strengthens the hair to help resist premature loss.
  • Head & Shoulders Men Ultra series with triple action formula:
  • 1. Protects your scalp to give you up to 100% dandruff free hair
  • 2. Removes dirt and oil
  • 3. Leaves you with a deep clean feeling
  • H&S anti-hairfall boosted shampoo formula, with caffeine, for stronger hair
  • Protects your scalp to give you up to 100% dandruff free hair
  • Removes dirt and oil
  • Leaves your scalp with a long lasting deep clean
  • Gentle pH-balanced formula is suitable for everyday use
  • For all types of hair
  • Pack size: 450ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Piroctone Olamine, Parfum, Dimethiconol, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Dimethicone, Sodium Benzoate, Menthol, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Trideceth-10, Limonene, Linalool, Magnesium Nitrate, Caffeine, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Propylene Glycol, Triethylene Glycol, CI 42090, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, CI 17200

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 2892
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

450 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

25 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

I love this shampoo it helped pep my hair up

5 stars

I had trouble finding something that would agree with my hair. Finally found something that works with my fair nordic hair

Fantastic

4 stars

Viv Evans I actually got this Head&Shoulders Ultra Hair Boost by mistake, but I'm so glad I got it now as it makes my hair shinier + gives me that extra volume

New one to try

5 stars

Purchased this for my mother, as her usual boring products no longer works, and she can see the difference with this one.. so I shall be buying this one for her

My son needs to try this asap

5 stars

I don't know how it works, I've basically tried everything for him, he's in mid 20 with dandruff and loosing hair. I feel bad . I look all over, but I will give this a try, to save his hair.

Good

5 stars

Nice smell good thickness of the shampoo and after a while works to reduce dandruff

New One to Try

5 stars

I have bought this part of a Welcome gift for a relative who is to stay. I can almost guarentee it will be well received and more bought. Fantastic range - I it use myself .

Excellent!

5 stars

I must confess to having no dandruff to start with, but l ran out of shampoo the gym and borrowed my friends bottle. Well l can only say ....... marvellous. Back in the day when it was a sulphorous smell, l steered clear. Now it has a light perfume that lifts the spirits. Soft sleek hair, a revolution. Thank you head and shoulders above the rest.

Amazingly bouncy Hair after using this shampoo

5 stars

bounciest hair after shampoo Amazingly bouncy Hair after using this shampoo

New

5 stars

i want to try this one ..because i think is good like the other products frome head and shoulders

Fantasic Smell and Shine

5 stars

Bought this product for my boyfriend, he was keep on using my shampoo so bought him his own. He was impressed by the smell, so was I because it wasn't as strong scented as what men's shampoo normally is. Also a little went quite a long way to.

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Head & Shoulders Itchy Scalp Eucalyptus Shampoo 500Ml

£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

Head & Shoulders Supreme Damaged Repair Conditioner 275Ml

£ 5.00
£1.82/100ml

Offer

Head & Shoulders Total Male Care Shampoo 450Ml

£ 5.00
£1.12/100ml

Offer

Head & Shoulders Classic Clean Shampoo 500Ml

£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here