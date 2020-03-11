Head & Shoulders Total Anti Hair Loss Shampoo 450Ml

I love this shampoo it helped pep my hair up
I had trouble finding something that would agree with my hair. Finally found something that works with my fair nordic hair
Viv Evans I actually got this Head&Shoulders Ultra Hair Boost by mistake, but I'm so glad I got it now as it makes my hair shinier + gives me that extra volume
Purchased this for my mother, as her usual boring products no longer works, and she can see the difference with this one.. so I shall be buying this one for her
I don't know how it works, I've basically tried everything for him, he's in mid 20 with dandruff and loosing hair. I feel bad . I look all over, but I will give this a try, to save his hair.
Nice smell good thickness of the shampoo and after a while works to reduce dandruff
I have bought this part of a Welcome gift for a relative who is to stay. I can almost guarentee it will be well received and more bought. Fantastic range - I it use myself .
Excellent!
I must confess to having no dandruff to start with, but l ran out of shampoo the gym and borrowed my friends bottle. Well l can only say ....... marvellous. Back in the day when it was a sulphorous smell, l steered clear. Now it has a light perfume that lifts the spirits. Soft sleek hair, a revolution. Thank you head and shoulders above the rest.
Amazingly bouncy Hair after using this shampoo
bounciest hair after shampoo Amazingly bouncy Hair after using this shampoo
i want to try this one ..because i think is good like the other products frome head and shoulders
Fantasic Smell and Shine
Bought this product for my boyfriend, he was keep on using my shampoo so bought him his own. He was impressed by the smell, so was I because it wasn't as strong scented as what men's shampoo normally is. Also a little went quite a long way to.