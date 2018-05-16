Lypsyl Cucumber & Aloe Vera Lip Salve 14G

Product Description
- Refreshing Cucumber & Aloe SPF 15
- Wake up your lips with Lypsyl Refreshing Cucumber and Aloe. Lypsyl protects and helps repair chapped lips to leave them soft, smooth and healthy. Lift your smile with our nourishing new formula containing moisturising shea butter, velvety coca butter and natural beeswax to protect and help repair chapped lips.
- Lypsyl has an enriched formula that delivers daily moisturising care and protection:
- Aloe Vera to help repair and heal damaged lips
- Vitamin E (antioxidant) to help prevent lips from drying out
- Avocado oil to moisturise and help repair lips
- SPF 15 to protect your lips from dangerous UVA and UVB rays
- Use Lypsyl every day to keep your lips looking healthy and feeling great!
- Protecting & Nourishing the Nation's Lips since 1891
- Untinted
- Enriched with aloe vera, vitamin E and avocado oil
- Does not contain preservatives or artificial colours
- Dermatologically tested
- Pack size: 14G
Information
Ingredients
Cera Microcristallina, Octyldodecanol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cera Alba (Beeswax), Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Octocrylene, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter (Cocoa Butter), Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Myristyl Myristate, Persea Gratissima Oil (Avocado Oil), Butyrospermum Parkii Butter (Shea Butter), Cetyl Esters, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Aqua, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Parfum, Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E), Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract (Aloe Vera), BHT
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Alliance Pharmaceuticals Limited,
- Chippenham,
- SN15 2BB,
- UK.
Return to
- Alliance Pharmaceuticals Limited,
- Chippenham,
- SN15 2BB,
- UK.
- www.lypsyl.co.uk
Using Product Information
