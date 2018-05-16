Vanish Platinum White 940G

Product Description
- Platinum Oxi Action Powder Fabric Stain Remover
- An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative
- Our best*
- *Compared with Vanish Gold Oxi Action White Powder
- Whites instantly whiter after 1 wash
- Works 1st time on 100% stain types
- There are 3 main stain types** that cover all stains:
- Coloured like Red Wine
- Greasy like Butter
- Enzymatic like Grass
- **as defined by industry standards
- Whites instantly whiter after 1 wash
- Dazzling whites + works on 100% stain types
- Pack size: 940G
Information
Ingredients
Contains >30% Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agent, <5% Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Zeolite, Optical Brighteners, Enzymes, Perfume
Storage
Reclose lid after each use and keep vanish oxi action in a cool dry place.Keep container dry in a cool place
Preparation and Usage
- Pre-treat
- Mix 1/4 scoop of powder with 3/4 scoop of water
- Apply mix on the stain
- Rub the stain as needed
- Clean & dry the scoop before placing back into tub
- After pre-treat wash as usual
- Soak
- Add one scoop to 4L of water
- 6h max for whites
- After soaking wash as usual or rinse thoroughly
- For best results on stains rub before rinsing
- Wash
- Add with your detergent:
- For tough & dried-in stains x1
- For normal stains x1/2
- Just add one scoop to every wash
- Usage Advice: Always follow washing instructions on garment or fabric care label.
- Check for colour fastness by testing a hidden area of the fabric. Rinse and allow to dry.
- Replace dosing scoop in product pack only once clean and dry. For tough stains, it may be required to repeat the process.
- Do not use on any garments or rug made of wool, silk or leather.
- Do not use on finished or coated surfaces - for example wood and metals etc.
- Do not soak fabrics with metal fasteners or flame-resistant finishes.
- Do not expose pre-treated or soaked garments to sources of direct heat or direct sunlight before washing or rinsing thoroughly.
- Do not contaminate the product in the tub.
- Once mixed, do not leave solution in a sealed container. It will continue to give off oxygen and the container may build up pressure and may leak.
Warnings
- VANISH Oxi Action Platinum for Whites Powder Fabric Stain Remover. Contains: Sodium Carbonate Peroxide.
- Causes serious eye damage
- Causes skin irritation.
- Keep out of reach of children
- Do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing
- Wash hands thoroughly after handling.
- Wear eye protection
- IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a doctor
- IF SWALLOWED: Call a doctor if you feel unwell
- For sensitive skin, the use of gloves is recommended.
Return to
- Reckitt Benckiser,
- UK - PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- 0845 769 7079
- ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- 01 661 7318
Net Contents
940g ℮
Safety information
- Corrosive
