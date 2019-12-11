Cake Decor Mirror Glaze Chocolate 270G

Product Description
- Dark Chocolate Glaze Cake Covering
- Have you tried our other products?
- Visit www.mycakedecor.co.uk for lots of tips and techniques and more fabulous products and recipes!
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- Simply heat & pour
- Pack size: 270g
Information
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (32%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring], Sugar, Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Water, Glucose, Beef Gelatine, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring (Vanilla), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Salt, Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 48% min
Allergy Information
- There are no Nuts in this recipe and there are no Nuts on site, however we cannot guarantee that the raw materials entering the site are Nut free
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use:
- For best results, firstly coat your cake in a thin layer of frosting or buttercream to create a smooth surface (you can also use an un-iced cake). Remove the lid and heat in an 800W microwave on a medium heat for 30 seconds*. Give it a slow stir. Place back in microwave for 30 seconds. Repeat as necessary until smooth and runny. Place cake on a cake rack over a baking tray. Slowly pour over the cake and ensure all the cake is covered. To store finished cake: your cake should be placed in an airtight container and stored in a fridge for up to 36 hours to keep that glossy look.
- Covers a 7" cake.
- *Microwave times vary, adjust heating times to suit.
Name and address
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- G68 9LH.
Return to
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- G68 9LH.
- Customer Care: customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
Net Contents
270g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1714kJ / 406kcal
|Fat
|10.8g
|Of which saturates
|6.3g
|Carbohydrate
|71.8g
|Of which sugars
|70.8g
|Protein
|5.5g
|Salt
|0.18g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019