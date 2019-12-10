By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chambord & Prosecco Gift Pack
£ 10.00
Product Description

  • Chambord and Martini Prosecco Gift Pack
  • Visit chambordchannel.com for more cocktails and recipe inspiration
  • Chambord liqueur is an infusion of the world's finest red and black raspberries, Madagascan vanilla and XO cognac.

Information

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Chambord Royale
  • Add one part Chambord to your favourite fizz
  • Chambord Bramble
  • Pour one part Chambord, one part gin and one part fresh lemon juice into a short glass over crushed ice. Garnish with a wedge of lemon.
  • Chambord Collins
  • Add one part Chambord, one part gin and the juice of two lemon wedges to a highball glass with ice and top with soda. Stir and garnish with lemon wedge.

Lower age limit

18 Years

