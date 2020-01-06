Logic Pro Menthol Pro 12Mg

Product Description
- Discover more at www.logicvapes.co.uk
- Includes: 3 Logic PRO Capsules
- Logic PRO e-liquid capsules are designed to be used with our convenient Logic PRO devices. Each PRO capsule contains 1.5ml of e-liquid and has an integrated coil, so there's no mess or stress when it comes to refilling. Simply pop in a new flavour capsule and you're ready to go.
- All of our e-liquid products meet high quality and safety standards required by EU regulation. Logic PRO e-liquids are made using pharmaceutical-grade nicotine, European sourced ingredients and food-grade flavourings.
Information
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
12mg
