Contigo Stainless Steel Bottle 590Ml

5(4)Write a review
£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Product Description

  • Convenient leak-proof stainless steel bottle
  • ThermaLock technology keeps drinks hot for up to 10 hours
  • Features a carry handle, making it an ideal travel companion
  • Keep your drinks insulated on the go with the Matterhorn stainless steel bottle from Contigo. Designed with ThermaLock technology, this convenient bottle is capable of keeping drinks hot for up to 10 hours and cold for up to 24 hours. The removable spout can be unscrewed from the body for easy cleaning or for adding ice. The 590ml Matterhorn bottle is BPA-free and has a carry handle for your convenience.

Information

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Great Product at a Great Price.

5 stars

I purchased this water bottle to take on a forthcoming trip to the USA. I particularly like the fact that it is double walled and can therefore be used for both hot and cold drinks. It is also easy to clean especially this non-painted stainless steel version as the whole thing can be put in the top rack of the dishwasher. Another plus point is that the drinking spout is plastic and can be removed for cleaning thus providing a wide neck aperture to facilitate adding ice cubes etc. to cold drinks! The capacity (590ml.) is perfect for me - not too big and not too small!The bottle is also leak proof! I purchased this bottle when it was on special offer at Tesco and it was actually cheaper than buying one in the USA which was my original intention!

Really well made

5 stars

I bought one as a present for a friend, and was impressed enough to also buy one for myself. Really good seals and robust construction - should be ideal for outdoor use and/or motorcycle use. Contigo is a very good quality brand and this item seems to live up to their ethos of producing leak free drinking utensils. :)

Fantastic

5 stars

I've had one of these for quite a while now. They keep cold drinks cold for over 24hrs. I half filled mine up with ice cubes and topped up with cold water three or four times throughout the day. There were still ice cubes left at the end of the day. I would highly recommend this item.

Handy

4 stars

The removeable spout requires a very firm grip to seal for water tight and remove. Otherwise it is just what I wanted for hot or cold drinks on the golf course.

