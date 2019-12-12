By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Jalapeno & Chilli Cheddar 200G

4.5(15)Write a review
£ 2.25
£11.25/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy366kJ 88kcal
    4%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates5.2g
    26%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1220kJ / 294kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free, coconut oil and oat fibre alternative to Cheddar cheese with jalapeño and chilli, with calcium.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Source of calcium
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200g
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Oil (20%), Modified Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Oat Fibre, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Tomato, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Flavourings, Tricalcium Citrate, Yeast Extract, Jalapeño Chilli, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Red Pepper, Colours (Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Chilli, Sultanas, Garlic, Tomato Purée, Dried Apple, Dried Onion, Ginger, Pimento, Garlic Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 10 days and by best before date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Warnings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1220kJ / 294kcal366kJ / 88kcal
Fat20.8g6.2g
Saturates17.4g5.2g
Carbohydrate23.3g7.0g
Sugars2.1g0.6g
Fibre5.7g1.7g
Protein0.5g0.2g
Salt2.0g0.6g
Calcium150mg (19%NRV)45mg (6%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

15 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

The best dairy free cheese out there.

5 stars

Delicious! Best dairy free cheese I've tried.

Average..

3 stars

Its edible but emanates a foul smell. Also has the consistency of playdo. Overall decent but would not order again.

Fab non dairy alternative to Mexican cheese

5 stars

I was pleasantly surprised that this cheddar was a good alternative to normal cheese. The consistency was firm enough to slice and grate, had a decent flavour with the chilli and melted well. I’ll definitely buy it again and even try it on a cracker.

Nice taste and melts well

5 stars

This has a nice flavour and melts well (make toasties with it). Can also eat with crackers. I think the jalapeno makes up for the typical slight sweetness of coconut dairy alternatives.

The BEST vegan cheese out there!

5 stars

Best vegan cheese I've come across; a little block of heaven! Wasn't really a fan of cheese before I went vegan... this has literally made me a cheese fan. I'm not kidding. Amazing flavour and texture, melts perfectly, has a lovely, strong smell (my partner begs to differ!) and looks very visually appealing. 1000% recommend to people who are trying to cut down on dairy, people who have gone vegan and can't find a cheese they like, and well, everyone really!

Amazing

5 stars

Perfect dairy free alternative to cheese, love this on pizza and in pasta, melts beautifully like real cheese, love the spicy bite, fantastic value.

Super Melty

5 stars

Thank you again Tesco, love your free from coconut oil alternatives to cheese. This is a must for all pasta dishes, have used this along with the free from coconut oil alternative to grated mozzarella on pizza for an added kick, great texture, melts just like real cheese. So tasty.

Delicious

5 stars

This is one of our favourites, fantastic grated over pizza to give a little bit of kick, it melts beautifully and is perfect for cheese toasties, also great for a cheese board.

Absolutely delicious & very flavourful!

5 stars

First time trying this flavour and it's fantastic! It's very evenly balanced between cheesyness and spicyness and is great. I'm not vegan or dairy free, and I absolutely love dairy cheese - but Tesco's range of free from cheeses are so yummy that I'm actually considering buying them instead. Not only are the flavours great, but it's also less fatty/heavy tasting compared to regular cheese's, and with 30ish less calories per serving what's not to love? Highly recommended!

Thought I would give this free from cheese a try a

3 stars

Thought I would give this free from cheese a try as I have recently been diagnosed lactose intolerant. Went for this flavoured one hoping it would improve taste. However texture and taste was plasticky. It was quite expensive for the size so will use it up in sauces/macaroni cheese but not nice to have on its own so doubt I will buy again. However there are other dairy free cheese products so my search continues

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

