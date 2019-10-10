Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Grated Mozzarella 200G

Close but the smell and taste is bad
I think those raving about this are long term vegans and I'd imagine something like cheese is pretty thrilling. However, I'm not vegan I'm just trying to reduce the amount of meat and dairy I eat for environmental reasons. Texture wise it's not bad and it does melt to a degree - but it can burn in a way cheese won't. But crucially is it smells and tastes hideous. Not quite enough to make you gag but not far off
Great stuff!
I don't think I would have known the difference between this and grated mozzarella cheese—except maybe this tastes better! Slightly more cheesy taste than mozzarella. It is actually nice to eat as it is before melting. Melted it into a sweetcorn chowder type dish and it behaved just like the 'real' thing. Haven't tried it on pizza yet, but am confident it would be good. Very happy with it and will purchase again.
The best melty cheese
Once melted, and it melts really well, this is so yummy. I sprinkle it on jacket potato, veggie cottage pie, toast with tomato on top. Anything that needs some cheese.
We love it
Wonderful product, A must have for family pizza nights, as a mum of two boys who are allergic to Dairy this is a fantastic dairy alternative, tastes amazing, melts beautifully and it perfect for pizza, lasagne, pasta bakes. Thank you again Tesco.
Delicious and melty
This is so good on pizza and all pasta dishes, tastes great and melts wonderfully. Top product, one of the best dairy free alternatives.
Perfect for pizza
I loved the fact that this is grated for convenience, I loved the creamy texture and flavour after it melts, fantastic for a tasty vegan pizza or a vegan lasagne, definitely one of our family favourites.
Tasteless.
Tasteless and doesn't melt.
Superb taste
Love this on Pizza, it has a really creamy taste. even better than buffalo mozzarella.
Awful Flavour
Looks good. Melts well. Tastes awful. Its got a really funky almost vinegar like taste. Nothing like mozzarella at all.