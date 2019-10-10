By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Grated Mozzarella 200G

4(9)Write a review
Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Grated Mozzarella 200G
£ 2.50
£12.50/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy389kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.8g
    11%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1295kJ / 313kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free, coconut oil and oat fibre alternative to Mozzarella, with calcium.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Source of calcium
  • Gluten, wheat & milk free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Oil (25%), Modified Potato Starch, Oat Fibre, Maize Starch, Salt, Flavourings, Modified Maize Starch, Tricalcium Citrate, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Colour (Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 7 days and by best before date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Packing. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1295kJ / 313kcal389kJ / 94kcal
Fat25.9g7.8g
Saturates21.6g6.5g
Carbohydrate18.3g5.5g
Sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre3.2g1.0g
Protein0.0g0.0g
Salt1.6g0.5g
Calcium150mg (19%NRV)45mg (6%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Close but the smell and taste is bad

2 stars

I think those raving about this are long term vegans and I'd imagine something like cheese is pretty thrilling. However, I'm not vegan I'm just trying to reduce the amount of meat and dairy I eat for environmental reasons. Texture wise it's not bad and it does melt to a degree - but it can burn in a way cheese won't. But crucially is it smells and tastes hideous. Not quite enough to make you gag but not far off

Great stuff!

5 stars

I don't think I would have known the difference between this and grated mozzarella cheese—except maybe this tastes better! Slightly more cheesy taste than mozzarella. It is actually nice to eat as it is before melting. Melted it into a sweetcorn chowder type dish and it behaved just like the 'real' thing. Haven't tried it on pizza yet, but am confident it would be good. Very happy with it and will purchase again.

The best melty cheese

5 stars

Once melted, and it melts really well, this is so yummy. I sprinkle it on jacket potato, veggie cottage pie, toast with tomato on top. Anything that needs some cheese.

We love it

5 stars

Wonderful product, A must have for family pizza nights, as a mum of two boys who are allergic to Dairy this is a fantastic dairy alternative, tastes amazing, melts beautifully and it perfect for pizza, lasagne, pasta bakes. Thank you again Tesco.

Delicious and melty

5 stars

This is so good on pizza and all pasta dishes, tastes great and melts wonderfully. Top product, one of the best dairy free alternatives.

Perfect for pizza

5 stars

I loved the fact that this is grated for convenience, I loved the creamy texture and flavour after it melts, fantastic for a tasty vegan pizza or a vegan lasagne, definitely one of our family favourites.

Tasteless.

3 stars

Tasteless and doesn't melt.

Superb taste

5 stars

Love this on Pizza, it has a really creamy taste. even better than buffalo mozzarella.

Awful Flavour

2 stars

Looks good. Melts well. Tastes awful. Its got a really funky almost vinegar like taste. Nothing like mozzarella at all.

Usually bought next

Tesco Free From Raspberry & Passion Yogurt Alternative 4 X100g

£ 1.25
£0.31/100g

Vitalite Dairy Free Spread 500G

£ 1.40
£2.80/kg

Free From Violife Block Cheese Alternative 200G

£ 2.30
£11.50/kg

Free From Violife Cream Cheese Alternative 200G

£ 2.50
£1.25/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here