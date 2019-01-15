Airwick Vipoo Pre-Poo Toilet Spray Lemon 55Ml

Essential
Does exactly what it says on the tin. Fantastic. Won’t be without it now. A small bottle, but you only need 2-3 squirts each time so will last a ling time!
Use in well ventilated areas - store at room temperature.
Made in Hungary from imported and local components
55ml ℮
CAUTION: Keep out of reach of children and pets. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do-continue rinsing. IF ON SKIN: Wash with soap and water. If skin irritation or a rash occurs: Get medical advice/attention. Contains 2-Methylundecanal, 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-Octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthalenyl)ethanone, Citral, Eucalyptol, delta-1-(2,6,6-Trimethyl-3-cyclohexen-1-yl)-2-buten-1-one. May produce an allergic reaction. FIRST AID: For advice, contact a Poisons Information Centre (Phone Australia 131 126; New Zealand 0800 764 766) or a doctor. If in eyes, wash out with a large amount of water. If irritation persists, contact a doctor.
