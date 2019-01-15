By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Airwick Vipoo Pre-Poo Toilet Spray Lemon 55Ml

£ 6.50
£11.82/100ml

Product Description

  • V.I.Poo Lemon Idol.
  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • Each bottle has up to 100 uses, 300 sprays
  • Helps to trap those nasty smells in the bowl, a proactive odour protection
  • Simply spray in the bowl before taking your seat. VIPoo will create a protective layer that traps nasty smells.
  • Contains Essential Oils
  • Available in other amazing fragrances.
  • Note: The dates mentioned on the products are Production dates and not Expiration dates.
  • Up to 300 sprays for up to 100 uses
  • Keep nasty smells in your bowl
  • Pack size: 55ML

Information

Storage

Use in well ventilated areas - store at room temperature.

Produce of

Made in Hungary from imported and local components

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use:
  • Shake well before use.
  • Lift toilet seat and spray 3-5 times directly into the toilet bowl, onto the water.
  • Lower toilet seat down and use as normal.
  • Do not spray directly on toilet seat; if sprayed wipe up with damp cloth or paper.
  • Use only as directed.
  • Read & retain instructions.

Warnings

  • CAUTION:
  • Keep out of reach of children and pets. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do-continue rinsing. IF ON SKIN: Wash with soap and water. If skin irritation or a rash occurs: Get medical advice/attention.
  • Contains 2-Methylundecanal, 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-Octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthalenyl)ethanone, Citral, Eucalyptol, delta-1-(2,6,6-Trimethyl-3-cyclohexen-1-yl)-2-buten-1-one. May produce an allergic reaction.
  • FIRST AID: For advice, contact a Poisons Information Centre (Phone Australia 131 126; New Zealand 0800 764 766) or a doctor. If in eyes, wash out with a large amount of water. If irritation persists, contact a doctor.

Return to

  • Rickett Benckiser,
  • U.K.: PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • Tel: 0845 7697079
  • R.O.I.: Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Tel: 01 661 7318

Net Contents

55ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Essential

5 stars

Does exactly what it says on the tin. Fantastic. Won’t be without it now. A small bottle, but you only need 2-3 squirts each time so will last a ling time!

