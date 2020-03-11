Neutrogena Hydroboost Wipes 25 Pack

Product Description
- Cleanser Facial Wipes
- Hydro Boost® Cleansing Facial Wipes contain a fresh cleansing lotion to instantly remove make-up, while keeping your skin hydrated
- At Neutrogena® we know that hydration is the foundation for healthy looking skin. Introducing Hydro Boost® Cleansing Facial Wipes, these unique soft wipes with a fresh cleansing lotion effortlessly glide over face and eyes to instantly remove impurities and make-up, even waterproof mascara, whilst quenching skin with a boost of vital hydration. The combination of Neutrogena® cleansing technology, hydrating agent and Hyaluronic acid which is naturally found in skin, enable the formula to boost hydration. The skin is refreshingly clean and touchably soft every time you cleanse.
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Removes waterproof mascara and boosts hydration for refreshingly and touchably soft skin
- Hyaluronic acid
- Dermatologist tested
- Suitable for sensitive skin
Information
Ingredients
[PR-017261], Aqua, Isostearyl Palmitate, Cetyl Ethylhexanoate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Glycerin, Isononyl Isononanoate, Pentaerythrityl Tetraethylhexanoate, Hexylene Glycol, Sucrose Cocoate, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, PEG-4 Laurate, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Parfum
Storage
Best used before the end of see printed EXP
Preparation and Usage
- Unfold wipe and gently wipe over face and eyes. No need to rinse.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH LIPS.
Name and address
Return to
- Email Helpline
- Questions or comments?
- Tel: (GB) 0808 238 6006 (IRL) 1800 220044
- www.neutrogena.co.uk
Net Contents
25 x Wipes
Safety information
WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH LIPS.
