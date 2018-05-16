By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Winalot Perfect Portion Dog Food Mixed In Jelly 12X100g

image 1 of Winalot Perfect Portion Dog Food Mixed In Jelly 12X100g
£ 3.25
£2.71/kg

  • For further information please go to: www.winalot-dog.co.uk
  • Complete pet food for adult dogs
  • At Winalot, we understand the importance of life's simple pleasures, like that look of empty bowl satisfaction after mealtime. That's why since 1927 we've been passionate about providing dogs up and down the country with hearty meals made with succulent meaty chunks and quality ingredients.
  • It contains all the essential vitamins and minerals your dog needs to ensure every bowl of Winalot is 100% complete and balanced.
  • It's the food that generations of dogs have grown up on, because day after day, it never fails to hit the spot.
  • After all, its a dog's life.
  • 100% complete & balanced
  • Helps to support vitality
  • Helps support healthy digestion with quality ingredients
  • Helps support shiny coat and healthy skin
  • No added artificial colourants
  • Pack size: 1200G

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.For Best Before Date see bottom of the pack

  • Healthy adult dogs should be fed the following amounts daily.
  • Dog Weight: 5 kg, Wet Pouches only: Wet Food Pouches: 6, Wet Pouches + Winalot Dry Food* Wet Food Pouches: 2, Wet Pouches + Winalot Dry Food* & Dry Winalot Food: 90g
  • Dog Weight: 10 kg, Wet Pouches only: Wet Food Pouches: 10, Wet Pouches + Winalot Dry Food* Wet Food Pouches: 4, Wet Pouches + Winalot Dry Food* & Dry Winalot Food: 120g
  • Dog Weight: 25 kg, Wet Pouches only: Wet Food Pouches: 18, Wet Pouches + Winalot Dry Food* Wet Food Pouches: 7, Wet Pouches + Winalot Dry Food* & Dry Winalot Food: 220g
  • These amounts are averages based on moderately active adult dogs at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted accordingly.
  • Serve at room temperature.
  • Fresh, clean water should always be available.
  • *The mixed feeding guideline table has been calculated using the PURINA® WINALOT® with beef dry product.

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

  • Address all enquiries to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • In Republic of Ireland, please write to:
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

12 x 100g ℮

    • 100% complete & balanced
    • Helps to support vitality
    • Helps support healthy digestion with quality ingredients
    • Helps support shiny coat and healthy skin
    • No added artificial colourants
    • 4 x with Beef & Carrots
    • 4 x with Chicken & Peas
    • 4 x with Lamb & Green Beans

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Beef 4%), Cereals, Vegetables (0.8% Dehydrated Carrots equivalent to 7.2% Carrots), Minerals, Various Sugars

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.For Best Before Date see bottom of the pack

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
    Moisture83.0%
    Protein6.5%
    Fat content3.0%
    Crude ash1.7%
    Crude fibres0.3%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:1 340
    Vit. D3:128
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:27.4
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.51
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:4.0
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:3.4
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:47
    Sodium selenite:0.025
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    Gum Cassia:2 000
    Additives-
    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Lamb 4%), Cereals, Vegetables (0.9% Dehydrated Green Beans equivalent to 8% Green Beans), Minerals, Various Sugars

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.For Best Before Date see bottom of the pack

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
    Moisture83.0%
    Protein6.5%
    Fat content3.0%
    Crude ash1.7%
    Crude fibres0.3%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:1 340
    Vit. D3:128
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:27.4
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.51
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:4.0
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:3.4
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:47
    Sodium selenite:0.025
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    Gum Cassia:2 000
    Additives-
    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 4%), Cereals, Vegetables (1.2% Dehydrated Peas equivalent to 10.8% Peas), Minerals, Various Sugars

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.For Best Before Date see bottom of the pack

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
    Moisture83.0%
    Protein6.5%
    Fat content3.0%
    Crude ash1.7%
    Crude fibres0.3%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:1 340
    Vit. D3:128
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:27.4
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.51
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:4.0
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:3.4
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:47
    Sodium selenite:0.025
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    Gum Cassia:2 000
    Additives-

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

