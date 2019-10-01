Tesco Brussel Sprouts & Herb Butter 355G
- Energy240kJ 58kcal3%
- Fat2.0g3%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars2.7g3%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 273kJ / 66kcal
Product Description
- Brussels sprouts with a herb butter.
- Prepared sprouts, and salted butter with parsley and thyme.
- NUTTY & SWEET. Prepared sprouts, and salted butter with parsley and thyme.
- Pack size: 355g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Brussels Sprouts, Butter (Milk), Parsley, Thyme, Salt, Chive, Ground (White Pepper).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Header: 4½ mins (800W) / 4 mins (900W)
Do not remove from packaging.
1. Pierce film lid several times.
2. Heat on full power for 4 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 4 minutes (900W).
3. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
355g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|273kJ / 66kcal
|240kJ / 58kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|4.1g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|7.2g
|6.4g
|Protein
|3.0g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
