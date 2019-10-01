By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Brussel Sprouts & Herb Butter 355G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

£ 1.50
£4.23/kg

Offer

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy240kJ 58kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 273kJ / 66kcal

Product Description

  • Brussels sprouts with a herb butter.
  • Prepared sprouts, and salted butter with parsley and thyme.
  • NUTTY & SWEET. Prepared sprouts, and salted butter with parsley and thyme.
  • Pack size: 355g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Brussels Sprouts, Butter (Milk), Parsley, Thyme, Salt, Chive, Ground (White Pepper).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Header: 4½ mins (800W) / 4 mins (900W)
Do not remove from packaging.
1. Pierce film lid several times.
2. Heat on full power for 4 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 4 minutes (900W).
3. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

355g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy273kJ / 66kcal240kJ / 58kcal
Fat2.3g2.0g
Saturates1.6g1.4g
Carbohydrate4.7g4.1g
Sugars3.1g2.7g
Fibre7.2g6.4g
Protein3.0g2.7g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

