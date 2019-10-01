Christmas Red Cabbage 380G Prepared
Energy157kJ 37kcal
Fat0.3g
Saturates<0.1g
Sugars6.0g
Salt0.1g
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 165kJ / 39kcal
Product Description
- Red cabbage with a sachet of spiced cranberry glaze.
- Bold and crunchy cabbage with a sweet, warming cranberry glaze.
- Harvested by hand. Bold and crunchy cabbage with a sweet, warming cranberry glaze
- Pack size: 380g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Cabbage (81%), Water, Cranberry, Glucose Syrup, Golden Syrup, White Sugar, Concentrated Cranberry Juice, Maize Starch, Black Pepper, Ginger Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Sea Salt, Clove Powder, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Sucrose, Preservatives (Sulphur Dioxide, Sodium Metabisulphite).
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 12½ mins (800W) / 12 mins (900W)
Peel back film lid half way, empty contents of sachet into tray and stir. Place film lid back over.
Place directly into the microwave, heat on full power for 6 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 6 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid and stir well. Re-cover and heat on full power for a further 6 minutes (800W/900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Hob
Instructions: 1hr 30 mins
1. Empty contents into a saucepan.
2. Heat gently over a very low heat for 1 hour and 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
3. Allow to stand for 1 minute.
Time: 1 hour 30 mins
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|165kJ / 39kcal
|157kJ / 37kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|7.1g
|6.8g
|Sugars
|6.3g
|6.0g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|2.5g
|Protein
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
