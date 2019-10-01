By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Christmas Red Cabbage 380G Prepared

No ratings yetWrite a review
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

£ 1.50
£3.95/kg

Offer

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy157kJ 37kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 165kJ / 39kcal

Product Description

  • Red cabbage with a sachet of spiced cranberry glaze.
  • Bold and crunchy cabbage with a sweet, warming cranberry glaze.
  • Harvested by hand. Bold and crunchy cabbage with a sweet, warming cranberry glaze
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Cabbage (81%), Water, Cranberry, Glucose Syrup, Golden Syrup, White Sugar, Concentrated Cranberry Juice, Maize Starch, Black Pepper, Ginger Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Sea Salt, Clove Powder, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Sucrose, Preservatives (Sulphur Dioxide, Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 12½ mins (800W) / 12 mins (900W)
Peel back film lid half way, empty contents of sachet into tray and stir. Place film lid back over.
Place directly into the microwave, heat on full power for 6 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 6 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid and stir well. Re-cover and heat on full power for a further 6 minutes (800W/900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Hob
Instructions: 1hr 30 mins
1. Empty contents into a saucepan.
2. Heat gently over a very low heat for 1 hour and 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
3. Allow to stand for 1 minute.
Time: 1 hour 30 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy165kJ / 39kcal157kJ / 37kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate7.1g6.8g
Sugars6.3g6.0g
Fibre2.6g2.5g
Protein0.6g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

