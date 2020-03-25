Gourmet Perle Country Favourites12x85g

The only one my cat will eat
I rescued my now cat Gertie, she was left to fend for herself for 12 months when her owner was taken into a nursing home. After a few trials with different feeds she has settled on this and seems to love it, along with (Dreamies) biscuits.
Our Cat has had this in past loves it
Hello there our cat is 3 years old + Not on a diet and not pregnant she's a female loves food full stop but we do limit her per day to what she can eat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Jumble won’t eat anything else!
My big boss kitty, Jumble loves this I give her and her sister different flavours only in the gravy though they won’t entertain the jelly and they love them all. They won’t touch anything else.
My cat loves the gravy Perle range however...
Dear Purina, my cat has been eating your Perle gravy range for years and has not gotten bored or turned her nose at it. However, for the past year or so every time I open the box the pouches are upside down which is no good to me as I want to mix up the flavours to maintain her interest, your labels are top or middle of the pouches. Is it so hard to put them in the box the right way up? I notice it's starting to be the same for the Mon Petit range as well. Please fix this. Either your staff don't care or your machines need calibrating!
Perle Gourmet tastes grea
My cat loves the fine morsels in this gravy, the food is soon gone when it is put on the plate. She loves her evening meal.
Midnight LOVES the beef fillets
I have a very picky year old girly, she is very fussy about what she eats. I've had her on Gourmet since I got her six months ago and since she tasted the Beef mini fillets, she won't eat any other flavour! I'm going to try the melting hearts to give her a bit of variety but she loves the beef mini fillets so much I dont know if i can drag her away from them haha! Thank you for preparing such tasty food for our furry friends, this is far and away the best quality I've found in supermarkets to date.
As a fussy eater my cat scoffs this.
I have tried the pate but Ronnie prefers this texture. He soon gets bored with the same food but Gourmet is one of his favourites.
Great Gravy selection
My cat loves the gravy selection and also is a fan of the soup range. He always has a sleep after his dinner with a happy smile on his face.
great food
great stuff plates licked clean cats go mad for it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My jasper won't eat anything else
I only buy what I know he wants now as he will not eat anything else but gourmet loves his food he's happy as long as it's this otherwise he will not eat I have tried but no he knows what he wants and will not bungee