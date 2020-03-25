By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gourmet Perle Country Favourites12x85g

  • Complete pet food for adult cats.
  • You enjoy feeding your cat delicious recipes made from simple and high quality ingredients.
  • That is why GOURMET Perle has created Mini Fillets in Gravy Country Favourites: thoughtfully selected ingredients cooked with care for exquisite flavour, cut in fine mini fillets and served in a delicious gravy to delight the refined palate of your cat.
  • All GOURMET Perle varieties have no added artificial colourants, preservatives and flavourings.
  • Mini Fillets in Gravy from GOURMET Perle, simple and refined creations for an irresistible taste experience every day.
  • Our Gourmet Perle Country Favourites multipack contains delicious recipes in Gravy with Beef, Chicken, Lamb, Turkey
  • Complete pet food for adult cats
  • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
  • A tempting variety of flavours to tempt your cat's taste buds
  • Served in 85g pouches to keep every meal fresh and convenient
  • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
  • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
  • Pack size: 1020G

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date: see coding on side of pack.

  • For an average adult cat (4kg), feed 3 to 4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals. The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.

Packing. Recyclable

  • UK: Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

  • Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • "I promise a truly delectable eating experience or I will offer a full refund"
  • If you should be less than satisfied with your Gourmet™ meal you will receive all your money back without quibbling, hissing or scratching. Just have your Personal Shopper call 0800 212 161
  • Till receipt required. UK and ROI residents 18+ only. Limited to one claim per household. Terms and Conditions apply. Phone Petcare line 0800 21 21 61 for claim form and full Terms and Conditions.
  • UK: 0800 2121 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.ie

12 x 85g ℮

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Turkey 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date: see coding on side of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:80.0%
    Protein:12.5%
    Fat content:2.5%
    Crude ash:2.5%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:650
    Vit D3:99
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:23
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.29
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.5
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.4
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:37
    Additives:-
    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Beef 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date: see coding on side of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:80.0%
    Protein:12.5%
    Fat content:2.5%
    Crude ash:2.5%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:650
    Vit D3:99
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:23
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.29
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.5
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.4
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:37
    Additives:-
    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Lamb 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date: see coding on side of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:80.0%
    Protein:12.5%
    Fat content:2.5%
    Crude ash:2.5%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:650
    Vit D3:99
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:23
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.29
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.5
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.4
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:37
    Additives:-
    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date: see coding on side of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:80.0%
    Protein:12.5%
    Fat content:2.5%
    Crude ash:2.5%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:650
    Vit D3:99
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:23
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.29
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.5
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.4
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:37
    Additives:-

The only one my cat will eat

5 stars

I rescued my now cat Gertie, she was left to fend for herself for 12 months when her owner was taken into a nursing home. After a few trials with different feeds she has settled on this and seems to love it, along with (Dreamies) biscuits.

Our Cat has had this in past loves it

5 stars

Hello there our cat is 3 years old + Not on a diet and not pregnant she's a female loves food full stop but we do limit her per day to what she can eat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Jumble won’t eat anything else!

5 stars

My big boss kitty, Jumble loves this I give her and her sister different flavours only in the gravy though they won’t entertain the jelly and they love them all. They won’t touch anything else.

My cat loves the gravy Perle range however...

3 stars

Dear Purina, my cat has been eating your Perle gravy range for years and has not gotten bored or turned her nose at it. However, for the past year or so every time I open the box the pouches are upside down which is no good to me as I want to mix up the flavours to maintain her interest, your labels are top or middle of the pouches. Is it so hard to put them in the box the right way up? I notice it's starting to be the same for the Mon Petit range as well. Please fix this. Either your staff don't care or your machines need calibrating!

Perle Gourmet tastes grea

5 stars

My cat loves the fine morsels in this gravy, the food is soon gone when it is put on the plate. She loves her evening meal.

Midnight LOVES the beef fillets

5 stars

I have a very picky year old girly, she is very fussy about what she eats. I've had her on Gourmet since I got her six months ago and since she tasted the Beef mini fillets, she won't eat any other flavour! I'm going to try the melting hearts to give her a bit of variety but she loves the beef mini fillets so much I dont know if i can drag her away from them haha! Thank you for preparing such tasty food for our furry friends, this is far and away the best quality I've found in supermarkets to date.

As a fussy eater my cat scoffs this.

4 stars

I have tried the pate but Ronnie prefers this texture. He soon gets bored with the same food but Gourmet is one of his favourites.

Great Gravy selection

5 stars

My cat loves the gravy selection and also is a fan of the soup range. He always has a sleep after his dinner with a happy smile on his face.

great food

5 stars

great stuff plates licked clean cats go mad for it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My jasper won't eat anything else

5 stars

I only buy what I know he wants now as he will not eat anything else but gourmet loves his food he's happy as long as it's this otherwise he will not eat I have tried but no he knows what he wants and will not bungee

