Tesco Easy Entertaining Fruit Platter Chocolate Sauce 840G

- Energy816kJ 195kcal10%
- Fat8.8g13%
- Saturates4.9g25%
- Sugars24.5g27%
- Salt0.14g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 583kJ / 139kcal
Product Description
- A pot of chocolate sauce with a selection of grapes, melon, apple, mango, pineapple, kiwi fruit and strawberry.
- Fabulous food made to order
- Pack size: 840g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Sauce (19%), Grapes, Melon, Apple, Mango, Pineapple, Kiwi Fruit, Strawberry.
Chocolate Sauce contains: Belgian Milk Chocolate, Belgian Dark Chocolate, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Palm Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Sugar, Water, Palm Kernel Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Acetyltartaric Esters of Mono- and Di_Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins) Dried Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Milk Sugar, Dried Semi Skimmed Milk, Milk Proteins, Flavouring, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Stabiliser (Pectin).
Belgian Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
Belgian Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithins), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains milk and soya.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain fruit pips.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling
Net Contents
840g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|583kJ / 139kcal
|816kJ / 195kcal
|Fat
|6.3g
|8.8g
|Saturates
|3.5g
|4.9g
|Carbohydrate
|18.5g
|25.9g
|Sugars
|17.5g
|24.5g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|2.7g
|Protein
|1.2g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.14g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain fruit pips.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones, some may remain.
