Tesco Easy Entertaining Fruit Platter Chocolate Sauce 840G

Tesco Easy Entertaining Fruit Platter Chocolate Sauce 840G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 12.00
£14.29/kg

One-sixth of a pack contains
  • Energy816kJ 195kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars24.5g
    27%
  • Salt0.14g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 583kJ / 139kcal

Product Description

  • A pot of chocolate sauce with a selection of grapes, melon, apple, mango, pineapple, kiwi fruit and strawberry.
  • Fabulous food made to order
  • Pack size: 840g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Sauce (19%), Grapes, Melon, Apple, Mango, Pineapple, Kiwi Fruit, Strawberry.

Chocolate Sauce contains: Belgian Milk Chocolate, Belgian Dark Chocolate, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Palm Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Sugar, Water, Palm Kernel Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Acetyltartaric Esters of Mono- and Di_Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins) Dried Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Milk Sugar, Dried Semi Skimmed Milk, Milk Proteins, Flavouring, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Stabiliser (Pectin).

Belgian Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Belgian Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithins), Flavouring

 

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk and soya.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain fruit pips.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

840g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy583kJ / 139kcal816kJ / 195kcal
Fat6.3g8.8g
Saturates3.5g4.9g
Carbohydrate18.5g25.9g
Sugars17.5g24.5g
Fibre1.9g2.7g
Protein1.2g1.7g
Salt0.10g0.14g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

