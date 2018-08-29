By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Go Cook Anodised Frying Pan 30Cm

4.5(6)Write a review
Go Cook Anodised Frying Pan 30Cm
£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Product Description

  • Suitable for all types of hob including induction
  • Contour system minimises surface abrasion to protect non-stick coating
  • 20-year guarantee
  • - Suitable for all types of hob including induction
  • - Contour system minimises surface abrasion to protect non-stick coating
  • - 20-year guarantee
  • Exceptional strength and durability makes our Go Cook hard anodised range the natural choice for any cook. Constructed from toughened aluminium with gleaming stainless steel features, this premium 30cm frying pan provides completely even heat distribution. The surface of the pan has a unique contour system which minimises surface abrasion and enhances cooking performance. A riveted, stainless steel handle reduces heat transfer, allowing you to move the pan seamlessly between the hob and prep area. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook hard anodised stir fry pan works on all hobs, including induction, and can be transferred to the oven or grill. Comes with a reassuring 20-year quality guarantee. Dishwasher safe and oven safe up to 160 degrees Celsius.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

great pan I can get a lot more in now when i,m coo

5 stars

great pan I can get a lot more in now when i,m cooking although I don,t cook very often.

Love it

5 stars

Loved this pan so much, this is my second one! Really impressed with the quality!

Compares to pans double the price

5 stars

Solid frying pan without being overly heavy. Compares to my Daughter's Jamie Oliver pan. Amazing.

Exactly what I needed

4 stars

Great pan, really good size. I wanted it for doing one pot meals. Only thing that would be good/better is a lid also.

At last!

4 stars

After many expensive but fruitless attempts to buy a frying pan that ticks all the boxes, I found the Go Cook. No more suspicious black stuff flaking off the pan, no more sticky non-sticks.

Does "What it says on the tin!"

5 stars

My student son has a cooker in his new flat that only takes pans which work on conduction hobs. This pan fitted the bill perfectly. Thank you.

Usually bought next

Go Cook Forged Aluminium Grill Pan 24Cm

£ 22.00
£22.00/each

Go Cook Forged Aluminium Stirfry Pan 30Cm

£ 25.00
£25.00/each

Go Cook Forged Aluminium Frying Pan 30Cm

£ 24.00
£24.00/each

Go Cook Forged Aluminium Frying Pan 24Cm

£ 18.00
£18.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here