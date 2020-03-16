By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Go Cook Roasting Pan With Rack

3(20)Write a review
Go Cook Roasting Pan With Rack
£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Product Description

  • Contour system minimises surface abrasion to protect non-stick coating \n
  • Removable non-stick rack \n
  • 20-year guarantee
  • - Contour system minimises surface abrasion to protect non-stick coating
  • - Removable non-stick rack
  • - 20-year guarantee
  • Built with the passionate baker in mind, our Go Cook range of premium kitchen equipment results in brilliant bakes. This roasting pan with rack adds a new level of ease for even the most accomplished cooks. It is ideal for cooking your Sunday roast and has a removable non-stick rack to raise the meat up and keep all the lovely juices below. A heavy gauge construction combined with a unique contour design enhances cooking performance and ensures an even bake. Internally there is a double non-stick layer that prevents food from sticking to the pan for easy release and clean up. The pan also features a wide front lip for safe handling and can be used with or without the rack for versatile use. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook 33cm x 23cm roasting pan with rack comes with a reassuring 20-year quality guarantee and is dishwasher safe.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

20 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointment.

1 stars

It was used three times before I threw it in the bin. I am very careful to look after my pans & trays but the non stick coating just peeled off. This one was such a disappointment.

Don’t waste your money!

1 stars

Non stick coating came off pan & rack after very little use. Not something you expect with a 20 year guarantee &, of course, I didn’t keep the receipt. I would advise potential buyers to steer well clear and not to waste their money.

Coating came off

1 stars

Fine for the first use and 3 other attempts at using and the coating has come off, Was brilliant at first but very poor quality.

Went rusty after second use

1 stars

Second time of use, I put it in the dishwasher, it came out with bits of the surface missing and rusty! I don’t have the receipt still.

Not worth the money. No stick is coming off only h

3 stars

Not worth the money. No stick is coming off only had it a few weeks

Very poor, rusted after less than 10 uses.

1 stars

Poor quality, Rusted and is now unuseable. Less than 6 months old. Used less than 10 times. Wish I could post the pictures to show you. Tesco Customer services will only honour the stated guarantee of 20 years of you keep your reciept. Waste of money.

coating came of after very little use, now cookin

2 stars

coating came of after very little use, now cooking on bare metal ,covered with foil

Well made, well finished, good size

5 stars

A good quality product, exactly as described with a good solid feel and nicely finished.

Not so good

1 stars

We bought this maybe two years ago (approx) probably not used any more than a dozen times, last used yesterday, washed in warm water, coating started to peel off

Great Roasting Tin

5 stars

I've just bought this & other 'Go Cook' items, and really love them, so easy to use and easy to clean. I've gone back to the shop and bought a couple more :)

1-10 of 20 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Crisping Tray 38Cm X 30Cm

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Go Cook Roasting Pan 35 X 25Cm

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Go Cook Oven Tray 33.5 X 24.5Cm

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Go Cook Oven Tray 40 X 29Cm

£ 9.00
£9.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here