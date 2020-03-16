Go Cook Roasting Pan With Rack

Disappointment.
It was used three times before I threw it in the bin. I am very careful to look after my pans & trays but the non stick coating just peeled off. This one was such a disappointment.
Don’t waste your money!
Non stick coating came off pan & rack after very little use. Not something you expect with a 20 year guarantee &, of course, I didn’t keep the receipt. I would advise potential buyers to steer well clear and not to waste their money.
Coating came off
Fine for the first use and 3 other attempts at using and the coating has come off, Was brilliant at first but very poor quality.
Went rusty after second use
Second time of use, I put it in the dishwasher, it came out with bits of the surface missing and rusty! I don’t have the receipt still.
Not worth the money. No stick is coming off only had it a few weeks
Very poor, rusted after less than 10 uses.
Poor quality, Rusted and is now unuseable. Less than 6 months old. Used less than 10 times. Wish I could post the pictures to show you. Tesco Customer services will only honour the stated guarantee of 20 years of you keep your reciept. Waste of money.
coating came of after very little use, now cooking on bare metal ,covered with foil
Well made, well finished, good size
A good quality product, exactly as described with a good solid feel and nicely finished.
Not so good
We bought this maybe two years ago (approx) probably not used any more than a dozen times, last used yesterday, washed in warm water, coating started to peel off
Great Roasting Tin
I've just bought this & other 'Go Cook' items, and really love them, so easy to use and easy to clean. I've gone back to the shop and bought a couple more :)