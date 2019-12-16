Go Cook Roasting Pan 40 X 33Cm

Absolutely dreadful.
I'm not sure how they can give these 20 year guarantee. After 12 months of use, they are shot to pieces. Everything sticks and the coating is coming off. Only twice have any of the set I have gone in the dishwasher; always hand washed. Absolutely appalling. It only has a one star review because I cannot give it zero. These should be taken of the shelves and Tesco should disassociate themselves with the brand. Shameful.
Every single go cook baking tray that I have bought,ends up going rusty underneath the lips or rims.This can not be healthy surely.
Not good quality, poor, non stick peeled off, only used twice. Would not buy any of the go cook products.
Sturdy and well made.
I've now used a few times, the groves bottom creates a good crispy finish. Easy to wash.
Good quality
Bought this to replace old roasting pans. Appears well made and hopefully will last . Only used a couple times so far but pleased with purchase
Really good quality.
Have used this tray a couple of times and so far so good! It’s a great size for larger roasts - and super easy to clean. Highly recommend :-)
Great
Great roasting dish. Cooked turkey in it Christmas day and it cleaned perfectly afterwards. Very happy with it.
Great quality
I bought this roasting pan in time for Christmas as my old pan was not big enough my turkey and was of a poor quality. I was really pleased with this pan- roomy, top quality and really not expensive.
Great baking tray
Very pleased with this tray. Lots of room in it, and extremely easy to clean. Baked remains simply wipe off. I would definitely recommend it. Such a good price as well.
Best baking tin.........ever!!
Have been using the baking tin for a month and love it. Great size for a large family roast, cleans brilliantly and effortlessly and has handles that are easy to grip on to.