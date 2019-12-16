By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Go Cook Roasting Pan 40 X 33Cm

Go Cook Roasting Pan 40 X 33Cm
  • - Contour system minimises surface abrasion to protect non-stick coating
  • - Wide front lip for easy handling
  • - 20-year guarantee
  • This large roasting pan from our Go Cook range adds a new level of ease for even the most accomplished cooks. It is ideal for roasting meat, fish and vegetables and has deep sides to keep all the lovely juices inside. A heavy gauge construction combined with a unique contour design enhances cooking performance and ensures an even bake. Internally there is a double non-stick layer that prevents food from sticking to the pan for easy release and clean up. A wide front lip allows you to safely move the pan from the oven to the kitchen top without any spillages. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook 38cm x 31cm roasting pan comes with a reassuring 20-year quality guarantee.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Absolutely dreadful.

I'm not sure how they can give these 20 year guarantee. After 12 months of use, they are shot to pieces. Everything sticks and the coating is coming off. Only twice have any of the set I have gone in the dishwasher; always hand washed. Absolutely appalling. It only has a one star review because I cannot give it zero. These should be taken of the shelves and Tesco should disassociate themselves with the brand. Shameful.

Every single go cook baking tray that I have bough

Every single go cook baking tray that I have bought,ends up going rusty underneath the lips or rims.This can not be healthy surely.

Rubbish, non stick pulled of, only used twice

Not good quality, poor, non stick peeled off, only used twice. Would not buy any of the go cook products.

Sturdy and well made.

I've now used a few times, the groves bottom creates a good crispy finish. Easy to wash.

Good quality

Bought this to replace old roasting pans. Appears well made and hopefully will last . Only used a couple times so far but pleased with purchase

Really good quality.

Have used this tray a couple of times and so far so good! It’s a great size for larger roasts - and super easy to clean. Highly recommend :-)

Great

Great roasting dish. Cooked turkey in it Christmas day and it cleaned perfectly afterwards. Very happy with it.

Great quality

I bought this roasting pan in time for Christmas as my old pan was not big enough my turkey and was of a poor quality. I was really pleased with this pan- roomy, top quality and really not expensive.

Great baking tray

Very pleased with this tray. Lots of room in it, and extremely easy to clean. Baked remains simply wipe off. I would definitely recommend it. Such a good price as well.

Best baking tin.........ever!!

Have been using the baking tin for a month and love it. Great size for a large family roast, cleans brilliantly and effortlessly and has handles that are easy to grip on to.

