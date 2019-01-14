Go Cook Roasting Pan 28 X 21.5Cm

Disappointing
Less than 4 months after purchase and the coating has peeled all around the inside bottom edges. Very disappointing, it looked as though it would be tough.
Don't waste your time or money
I bought two of these only 3 weeks ago and have used them twice. Already one has lost its non-stick and has rusted even though it says dishwasher safe! A trip back to tesco for me with these i fear! No worth the hassle, wish i had invested in a better quality roaster now!
Looks good but the coating has worn off in a few p
Looks good but the coating has worn off in a few places and the tin gone rusty-now consigned to the bin!
Coating comes off.
This pan had only been lightly used when I put a piece of pork in it at 180 degrees for 2.5 hours. I took out the meat to make the gravy, and the coating had lifted all around the bottom edge, in the corners. Also three bits had come off the bottom. I cannot use this pan again. Disappointed, as I thought I'd paid more for a decent product.
Quality roasting pan
Have now bought three of these pans. They are excellent quality and easy to clean
Solid
I bought two of these to replace smaller, rather flimsy pans. This Go cook product is value for money, robust, easy to clean and strangely attractive.
Coating falling off
Bought this product 3 months ago and the coating is now peeling off so I'm going to chuck it in a skip
Great pan
I am so impressed with this pan. I always have trouble with toad in the hole sticking. Not with this pan! It slid out. Very good quality and so easy to clean. I will definitely but more from the range.
brilliant roasting pan
bought the small one first and was very pleased with it so bought the larger one and the baking tray. no buckling at high heat and easy to clean. very pleased
Very good quality roasting pan. Easy to clean.
A great buy. Would definitely recommend this. The quality is excellent and I believe it will last a very long time.