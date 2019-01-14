By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Go Cook Roasting Pan 28 X 21.5Cm

Go Cook Roasting Pan 28 X 21.5Cm
Product Description

  • - Contour system minimises surface abrasion to protect non-stick coating
  • - Wide front lip for easy handling
  • - 20-year guarantee
  • Built with the passionate baker in mind, our Go Cook range of premium kitchen equipment results in brilliant bakes. This small roasting pan adds a new level of ease for even the most accomplished cooks. It is ideal for roasting meat, fish and vegetables and has deep sides to keep all the lovely juices inside. A heavy gauge construction combined with a unique contour design enhances cooking performance and ensures an even bake. Internally there is a double non-stick layer that prevents food from sticking to the pan for easy release and clean up. A wide front lip allows you to safely move the pan from the oven to the kitchen top without any spillages. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook 26cm x 20cm roasting pan comes with a reassuring 20-year quality guarantee and is dishwasher safe.

Information

13 Reviews

Disappointing

1 stars

Less than 4 months after purchase and the coating has peeled all around the inside bottom edges. Very disappointing, it looked as though it would be tough.

Don't waste your time or money

1 stars

I bought two of these only 3 weeks ago and have used them twice. Already one has lost its non-stick and has rusted even though it says dishwasher safe! A trip back to tesco for me with these i fear! No worth the hassle, wish i had invested in a better quality roaster now!

Looks good but the coating has worn off in a few p

1 stars

Looks good but the coating has worn off in a few places and the tin gone rusty-now consigned to the bin!

Coating comes off.

1 stars

This pan had only been lightly used when I put a piece of pork in it at 180 degrees for 2.5 hours. I took out the meat to make the gravy, and the coating had lifted all around the bottom edge, in the corners. Also three bits had come off the bottom. I cannot use this pan again. Disappointed, as I thought I'd paid more for a decent product.

Quality roasting pan

5 stars

Have now bought three of these pans. They are excellent quality and easy to clean

Solid

5 stars

I bought two of these to replace smaller, rather flimsy pans. This Go cook product is value for money, robust, easy to clean and strangely attractive.

Coating falling off

1 stars

Bought this product 3 months ago and the coating is now peeling off so I'm going to chuck it in a skip

Great pan

5 stars

I am so impressed with this pan. I always have trouble with toad in the hole sticking. Not with this pan! It slid out. Very good quality and so easy to clean. I will definitely but more from the range.

brilliant roasting pan

5 stars

bought the small one first and was very pleased with it so bought the larger one and the baking tray. no buckling at high heat and easy to clean. very pleased

Very good quality roasting pan. Easy to clean.

5 stars

A great buy. Would definitely recommend this. The quality is excellent and I believe it will last a very long time.

