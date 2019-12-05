By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Go Cook 2Ply Hard Anodised Saucepan Set 3Pc

4(14)Write a review
£ 85.00
£85.00/each

Product Description

  • Suitable for all types of hob including induction
  • Exceptional strength and durability
  • 20-year guarantee
  • Exceptional strength and durability makes our Go Cook hard anodised range the natural choice for any cook. Constructed from toughened aluminium with gleaming stainless steel features, this premium set of 16cm, 18cm and 20cm saucepans provide completely even heat distribution. Glass lids mean you can keep a close eye on your food as it cooks, while measurement marks on the inside help you to measure your ingredients accurately. The riveted, stainless steel handles reduce heat transfer, allowing you to move the pans seamlessly between the hob and prep area. Exclusive to Tesco, these Go Cook hard anodised saucepans work on all hobs, including induction, and can be transferred to the oven or grill. Comes with a reassuring 20-year quality guarantee. Dishwasher safe and oven safe up to 160 degrees Celsius.

Information

14 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Genius

5 stars

It is a very clever idea, good distribution of heat from the aluminium body, stainless steal lining, much better than any kind of teflon coating, does not scratch you can use any type of kitchen utensil, it could be lighter! Specialty if you suffer from arthritis. It is very well thought of product. I am expecting years of service.

disappointing quality

2 stars

Disappointing. stainless steel inside, not anodised as expected. Base of the middle sized one has warped after less than a year. Expected better quality than this

Very dissapointed

1 stars

Very disappointed with quality, bought last August for new induction hob, 20 year guarantee, looked very nice pans to begin with but despite careful handling black outer covering already started to peel off. Already had to return 1 a few months ago as the honeycomb layer on the bottom was separating and would not conduct heat. The final straw was the rim of 2 of the pans becoming sharp and cutting me when washing up, so returned all. Have since bought a set from elsewhere and wow what a difference, had been dissapointed with my new induction hob, after lots of people saying how quick and energy efficient they are, this was not the case for me until my new pans with a solid base, heating is almost instant, and minimal power needed. I think 'honeycomb' on the base being almost the same size regardless the size of the pan is the reason for less induction of heat, although says suitable for induction. Solid bases much better for induction hobs, therefore these pans may perform ok with gas or ceramic hobs.

Very poor quality. I have bought it for my wife ab

1 stars

Very poor quality. I have bought it for my wife about year ago. The steel insert on the bottom of the pot just goes off. I don` t have recipe because I don `t thought that after 12 months this Set will be recycled. Waste of money Besides, when buying pots it turned out that the lid does not match the pots very well they were not round but rather oval

Great product

5 stars

Good product and great value for money, next day delivery to local store

Great pan set

5 stars

Had my last set of saucepans fo 28 years. these seem great quality and look like they will stand the test of time. Guarantee is a bonus

Nice and heavy

5 stars

Great set of pans. Smart looking and good quality metal.

Best pans yet

4 stars

bought a few different makes and no where near as good as these. well worth the money

Very good for the money

5 stars

All 3 pans great, heat evenly, non stick perfect and wash up well, look and feel very professional, trim around the lid feels like plastic, that is the only down side. Great set

Not as expected

2 stars

I bought these as I have had some hard anodized pans for years and they have been wonderful but now getting very pitted, which concerned me a bit. I received these yesterday and they will be returned tomorrow. I am very disappointed. The anodized surface is on the outside, not the inner as expected. What's the point of having your non-stick surface outside? And if I wanted stainless steel (the inners), I would have bought stainless steel. Apart from all that they are quite ridiculously heavy, even when empty. Why so very thick and heavy? Not at all what I thought they would be,.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

