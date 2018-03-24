Go Cook Forged Aluminium Stock Pot 24Cm

Great pop
I bought this and love it .it's great quality and light enough
Great stockpot for stews
Bought this a month ago to replace old pan it’s ideal for stews and cooking pasta and rice for all the family
Perfect for stews and bolognaise!
Bought this a month ago and it’s great quality. Is non-stick so washed really easily and food not sticking to the sides. It’s perfect to cook a meal for a family of 4-6 people. Worth the money.
Looks great and excellent quality
I have bought so many set of pans and stock pots over the years but this is definitely the best on several fronts. Great quality and weight without being too cumbersome. The added bonus is they look reallly good. The price was also a plus. I have bought much more expensive sets in the past that this set blows out of the water.