Go Cook Forged Aluminium Stock Pot 24Cm

5(4)Write a review
Go Cook Forged Aluminium Stock Pot 24Cm
£ 34.00
£34.00/each

Product Description

  • Suitable for all types of hob including induction
  • Contour system minimises surface abrasion to protect non-stick coating
  • 20-year guarantee
  • - Suitable for all types of hob including induction
  • - Exceptional strength and durability
  • - 20-year guarantee
  • Equipped with a professional standard triple non-stick layer, our Go Cook forged aluminium range is built to last. This premium 24cm stockpot has a unique wave design contour system that minimises surface abrasion and enhances cooking performance. Twin pouring lips and a glass straining lid allows for easy draining without the loss of any ingredients. The soft silicone mould on the handles reduces heat transfer, allowing you to move the stockpot seamlessly between the hob and prep area. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook forged aluminium 3.9-litre stockpot works on all hobs, including induction, and comes with a reassuring 20-year quality guarantee. Dishwasher safe and oven safe up to 160 degrees Celsius.

Information

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Great pop

5 stars

I bought this and love it .it's great quality and light enough

Great stockpot for stews

4 stars

Bought this a month ago to replace old pan it’s ideal for stews and cooking pasta and rice for all the family

Perfect for stews and bolognaise!

5 stars

Bought this a month ago and it’s great quality. Is non-stick so washed really easily and food not sticking to the sides. It’s perfect to cook a meal for a family of 4-6 people. Worth the money.

Looks great and excellent quality

5 stars

I have bought so many set of pans and stock pots over the years but this is definitely the best on several fronts. Great quality and weight without being too cumbersome. The added bonus is they look reallly good. The price was also a plus. I have bought much more expensive sets in the past that this set blows out of the water.

