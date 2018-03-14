Go Cook Forged Aluminium Saucepan 20Cm

Pantastic!
I'd been looking for a pan as I was having trouble draining foods from another one. I'm very pleased with this it's lightweight and easy to drain from, no more messing about just use the draining lip and the lid has drain/ venting holes. Great non stick and griddle base as well.
Good sturdy saucepan
Was not disappointed with this saucepan, good, sturdy and easy to clean. Will be buying other sizes in the future.
Great to be able to strain things through the lid,
Great feature with straining lids, good handles , i like the fa t they have glass lids so you can keep an eye on things, nice looking saucpans very pleased with them
Great pans, too small
Loved the pans when I first saw them. Unfortunately had to return them as they were much smaller than a standard 20cm pan. I would have kept them otherwise.