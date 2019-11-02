By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gocook Forged Aluminium Saute Pan 28Cm

4.5(9)Write a review
Gocook Forged Aluminium Saute Pan 28Cm
£ 34.00
£34.00/each

Product Description

  • Suitable for all types of hob including induction
  • Contour system minimises surface abrasion to protect non-stick coating
  • 20-year guarantee
  • - Suitable for all types of hob including induction
  • - Contour system minimises surface abrasion to protect non-stick coating
  • - 20-year guarantee
  • Equipped with a professional standard triple non-stick layer, our Go Cook forged aluminium pan range is built to last. This premium 28cm saute pan has a unique wave design contour system that minimises surface abrasion and enhances cooking performance. A soft silicone mould on the handle reduces heat transfer, allowing you to move the pan seamlessly between the hob and prep area. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook forged aluminium saute frying pan works on all hobs, including induction, and comes with a reassuring 20-year quality guarantee. Dishwasher safe and oven safe up to 160 degrees Celsius.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Not as robust as they look

2 stars

Purchased the sauté pan and the frying pan less than 2 years ago. The non stick coating started to peel round the edges on both pans. The metal base on both pans warped and popped off, the sauté pan left a whopping great scorch mark on my hob that thankfully did fade. Round the edge of the bottom of the pans corroded. Really disappointed as they cooked brilliantly. I have the sauce pan set too and they’re great! If you want these pans to last the 20 year guarantee, I’d wash them by hand, even though they claim to be dishwasher safe.

Great Pan, why discontinue it?

5 stars

Great Pan, why discontinue it?

BRILLIANT

5 stars

Excellent quality with NO real cleaning (hot soapy water is sufficient, nothing sticks - brilliant). Can be used as a frying pan, steamer (with additional basket) and a great substitute for a wok. Wouldn't be without it - best pan ever.

Lovely large pan

5 stars

Purchased this to replace a pan where the handle had come loose but couldn't be repaired as the screw had rusted. This shouldn't happen with this one as the handle is riveted on. It is a lovely sized pan, ideal for bolognese, chlli and family-sized stir frys. Used tonight to cook four large portions of cod simultaneously. The additional handle makes it easier to move when full but a bit more difficult to store. Washes very easily. 20 year gurantee is a bonus.

Frying Tonight!

5 stars

I’d been struggling with my old sauté pan for a year. Food stuck and burnt on. My Go Cook sauté is wonderful. So far I haven’t burnt a thing. It cleans really easily and is sturdy (the handle especially) The lid is light weight and easy to handle. The kids are relieved that burnt chicken is no longer on the menu!

Great pan!

5 stars

I was bought this a week ago and am super excited,use it almost every day and everything cooks perfectly.

Recommended

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago and I'm so impressed. I use it most days. Highly recommended

Great pan

5 stars

Bought this after getting saucepans in same range for Xmas. They are all brilliant! Love them, look good, food doesn’t stick when cooking and easy to clean.

Looks amazing works great

5 stars

Very happy with the product, does not stick and washed up lovely. Looks fantastic, heavy and hard wearing.

Usually bought next

Go Cook Forged Aluminium Saucepan Set 3Pc

£ 60.00
£60.00/each

Go Cook Forged Aluminium Stock Pot 24Cm

£ 34.00
£34.00/each

Go Cook Forged Aluminium Frying Pan 24Cm

£ 18.00
£18.00/each

Go Cook Forged Aluminium Stirfry Pan 30Cm

£ 25.00
£25.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here