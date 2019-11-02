Gocook Forged Aluminium Saute Pan 28Cm

Not as robust as they look
Purchased the sauté pan and the frying pan less than 2 years ago. The non stick coating started to peel round the edges on both pans. The metal base on both pans warped and popped off, the sauté pan left a whopping great scorch mark on my hob that thankfully did fade. Round the edge of the bottom of the pans corroded. Really disappointed as they cooked brilliantly. I have the sauce pan set too and they’re great! If you want these pans to last the 20 year guarantee, I’d wash them by hand, even though they claim to be dishwasher safe.
Great Pan, why discontinue it?
Great Pan, why discontinue it?
BRILLIANT
Excellent quality with NO real cleaning (hot soapy water is sufficient, nothing sticks - brilliant). Can be used as a frying pan, steamer (with additional basket) and a great substitute for a wok. Wouldn't be without it - best pan ever.
Lovely large pan
Purchased this to replace a pan where the handle had come loose but couldn't be repaired as the screw had rusted. This shouldn't happen with this one as the handle is riveted on. It is a lovely sized pan, ideal for bolognese, chlli and family-sized stir frys. Used tonight to cook four large portions of cod simultaneously. The additional handle makes it easier to move when full but a bit more difficult to store. Washes very easily. 20 year gurantee is a bonus.
Frying Tonight!
I’d been struggling with my old sauté pan for a year. Food stuck and burnt on. My Go Cook sauté is wonderful. So far I haven’t burnt a thing. It cleans really easily and is sturdy (the handle especially) The lid is light weight and easy to handle. The kids are relieved that burnt chicken is no longer on the menu!
Great pan!
I was bought this a week ago and am super excited,use it almost every day and everything cooks perfectly.
Recommended
I bought this a few weeks ago and I'm so impressed. I use it most days. Highly recommended
Great pan
Bought this after getting saucepans in same range for Xmas. They are all brilliant! Love them, look good, food doesn’t stick when cooking and easy to clean.
Looks amazing works great
Very happy with the product, does not stick and washed up lovely. Looks fantastic, heavy and hard wearing.