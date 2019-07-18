By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Go Cook Forged Aluminium Stirfry Pan 30Cm
  • Suitable for all types of hob including induction
  • Contour system minimises surface abrasion to protect non-stick coating
  • 20-year guarantee
  • Equipped with a professional standard triple non-stick layer, our Go Cook forged aluminium pan range is built to last. This premium 30cm stir fry pan has a unique wave design contour system that minimises surface abrasion and enhances cooking performance. A soft silicone mould on the handle reduces heat transfer, allowing you to move the pan seamlessly between the hob and prep area. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook forged aluminium stir fry pan works on all hobs, including induction, and comes with a reassuring 20-year quality guarantee. Dishwasher safe and oven safe up to 160 degrees Celsius.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Doesn't work well on induction hob.

2 stars

I bought this pan as very few this shape are designed to be used on an induction hob. Unfortunately this doesn't get hot enough to properly stir fry what goes in. Even on it's highest setting I can still touch the sides of the pan. It seems well made but not suitable for induction

Nice wok but awful performance on induction hob

2 stars

I was very disappointed with this wok. I bought it specifically to use on my induction hob. Despite it being listed as suitable for all hobs including induction it was very poor. It was extremely slow to heat up and difficult to regulate the temperature. The stir-fry I was cooking took a very long time because of the inefficiency of this wok. I bought it to replace a smaller wok which works very well on the induction hob because I wanted something bigger and having two handles was an advantage. I used it once then gave it away. This wok would be good on other types of hobs but in my experience isn't suitable for use on an induction hob.

AVOID! Scratches ceramic hob.

1 stars

I bought this a couple of months ago and was initially really happy with it. But have now discovered that it has caused multiple permanent white scratches on the two large oven rings that we use it on (previously unmarked ceramic hob). Will be taking this us with Tesco but just wanted to warn any other potential buyers.

Hopeless for induction hobs

3 stars

Returned for a refund. It says it is suitable for induction but it really isn't. The pan is 99%aluminium with the thinnest bit of steel foil on the bottom. This puny bit of foil is supposed to absorb all the heat from the hob and impart it to the rest of the pan but it is completely inadequate. The hob has to be on full blast just to get the pan to warm up. I suspect the whole range will suffer the same problem. You need at least a thick solid steel base or a solid steel pan ideally. Otherwise it's a decent wok although the extra handle is a bit superfluous and makes it harder to store or fit in a dishwasher.

