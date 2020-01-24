By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Go Cook Forged Aluminium Frying Pan 26Cm

4.5(9)Write a review
Go Cook Forged Aluminium Frying Pan 26Cm
£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Product Description

  • Suitable for all types of hob including induction
  • Contour system minimises surface abrasion to protect non-stick coating
  • 20-year guarantee
  • - Suitable for all types of hob including induction
  • - Contour system minimises surface abrasion to protect non-stick coating
  • - 20-year guarantee
  • Equipped with a professional standard triple non-stick layer, our Go Cook forged aluminium pan range is built to last. This premium 26cm frying pan has a unique wave design contour system that minimises surface abrasion and enhances cooking performance. A soft silicone mould on the handle reduces heat transfer, allowing you to move the pan seamlessly between the hob and prep area. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook forged aluminium frying pan works on all hobs, including induction, and comes with a reassuring 20-year quality guarantee. Dishwasher safe and oven safe up to 160 degrees Celsius.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Best I have ever bought.

5 stars

Excellent frying pan. I bought this some time ago and have found it to be the best frying pan I have ever had. I have followed the instructions and nothing sticks to it, also washes easily.

Good pan been looking for a long time

5 stars

Good pan been looking for a long time

No lid not convenient

2 stars

No lid not convenient

Fantastic product!

5 stars

Had a new kitchen with induction hob so needed new pans. Looked around and found Tesco to be best value. Pans are lightweigt and look really classy. So easy to clean too, which is always a bonus!

Excellent frying pan

5 stars

Really solid pan. Not too heavy not too light. The non stick wavy pattern is ideal as it prevents absolutely anything from sticking. Well worth the money.

Love this frying pan

5 stars

I purchased this frying pan a few weeks ago and I am so happy with it! Easy to clean and definitely nonstick , it’s not heavy. Looks good too!

Gift

5 stars

nice weight.easy to clean.seems well made.picked up from store.

Fantastic pan

5 stars

We chose this pan because it can go in the oven at higher temperatures that the leading brand. We use it everyday and it is amazing. Recommend this to anyone.

Excellent frying pan

5 stars

Really happy with this pan, very lightweight to use and the wave on the bottom of the pan seems to stop things sticking to the base. Great value, recommend!

Usually bought next

Go Cook Forged Aluminium Saucepan Set 3Pc

£ 60.00
£60.00/each

Tesco Practic Fsc Wooden Spoon & Corner Spoon & Spatula

£ 1.20
£1.20/each

Go Cook Forged Aluminium Stirfry Pan 30Cm

£ 25.00
£25.00/each

Go Cook Forged Aluminium Frying Pan 30Cm

£ 24.00
£24.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here