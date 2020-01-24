Go Cook Forged Aluminium Frying Pan 26Cm

Best I have ever bought.
Excellent frying pan. I bought this some time ago and have found it to be the best frying pan I have ever had. I have followed the instructions and nothing sticks to it, also washes easily.
Good pan been looking for a long time
No lid not convenient
Fantastic product!
Had a new kitchen with induction hob so needed new pans. Looked around and found Tesco to be best value. Pans are lightweigt and look really classy. So easy to clean too, which is always a bonus!
Excellent frying pan
Really solid pan. Not too heavy not too light. The non stick wavy pattern is ideal as it prevents absolutely anything from sticking. Well worth the money.
Love this frying pan
I purchased this frying pan a few weeks ago and I am so happy with it! Easy to clean and definitely nonstick , it’s not heavy. Looks good too!
Gift
nice weight.easy to clean.seems well made.picked up from store.
Fantastic pan
We chose this pan because it can go in the oven at higher temperatures that the leading brand. We use it everyday and it is amazing. Recommend this to anyone.
Excellent frying pan
Really happy with this pan, very lightweight to use and the wave on the bottom of the pan seems to stop things sticking to the base. Great value, recommend!