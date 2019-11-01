By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Go Cook Forged Aluminium Frying Pan 24Cm

4.5(8)Write a review
Go Cook Forged Aluminium Frying Pan 24Cm
£ 18.00
£18.00/each

Product Description

  • Suitable for all types of hob including induction
  • Contour system minimises surface abrasion to protect non-stick coating
  • 20-year guarantee
  • - Suitable for all types of hob including induction
  • - Contour system minimises surface abrasion to protect non-stick coating
  • - 20-year guarantee
  • Equipped with a professional standard triple non-stick layer, our Go Cook forged aluminium pan range is built to last. This premium 24cm frying pan has a unique wave design contour system that minimises surface abrasion and enhances cooking performance. A soft silicone mould on the handle reduces heat transfer, allowing you to move the pan seamlessly between the hob and prep area. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook forged aluminium frying pan works on all hobs, including induction, and comes with a reassuring 20-year quality guarantee. Dishwasher safe and oven safe up to 160 degrees Celsius.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

8 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

The worst frying pan ever!

1 stars

Honestly the worst frying pan I have ever bought. It looks very nice in design, but frying an egg is the real test. It's slightly raised in the middle and so the eggs run to the side. Unless you break the eggs in the pan exactly at the same time, they cook at different times, so by the time you break one the other is already cooking, but if you like your eggs sunny side up, one is cooked and the other is not. Never has this ever happened to me before this pan....So not impressed. Hence the 1 star!!! :(

Great pan

5 stars

Bought this for my new induction hob having bought the pans . Cook great ,no sticking,easy clean,very pleased .

Great Frying Pan for Induction Hob

5 stars

I have now bought 2 of these. They are excellent on my induction hob, a good weight and I am very happy with them.

Solid

4 stars

Bought it for my daughter for xmas and she likes its solidness

Good quality non-stick pans

5 stars

I purchased several items from this range and have been more than happy with their quality, durability and use.

Frying pan

5 stars

I bought this last month I have had a new induction hob my old frying pan was not compatible this one is great perfect eggs every time

good quality

5 stars

I bought this pan about a month ago and have been very pleased with it's performance. I have a ceramic hob and because this pan is of a good, heavy quality it sits flat on the hob and cooks evenly across the whole surface. I would definitely recommend.

Cooks really well, excellent non stick, well made!

5 stars

Have had these for a couple of weeks and they have made me enthusiastic about cooking again! Easy to clean too and still looking brand new.

Usually bought next

Go Cook Forged Aluminium Frying Pan 30Cm

£ 24.00
£24.00/each

Go Cook Forged Aluminium Stirfry Pan 30Cm

£ 25.00
£25.00/each

Go Cook Forged Aluminium Grill Pan 24Cm

£ 22.00
£22.00/each

Go Cook Aluminium Marble Frying Pan 24Cm

£ 12.00
£12.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here