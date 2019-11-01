Go Cook Forged Aluminium Frying Pan 24Cm

The worst frying pan ever!
Honestly the worst frying pan I have ever bought. It looks very nice in design, but frying an egg is the real test. It's slightly raised in the middle and so the eggs run to the side. Unless you break the eggs in the pan exactly at the same time, they cook at different times, so by the time you break one the other is already cooking, but if you like your eggs sunny side up, one is cooked and the other is not. Never has this ever happened to me before this pan....So not impressed. Hence the 1 star!!! :(
Great pan
Bought this for my new induction hob having bought the pans . Cook great ,no sticking,easy clean,very pleased .
Great Frying Pan for Induction Hob
I have now bought 2 of these. They are excellent on my induction hob, a good weight and I am very happy with them.
Solid
Bought it for my daughter for xmas and she likes its solidness
Good quality non-stick pans
I purchased several items from this range and have been more than happy with their quality, durability and use.
Frying pan
I bought this last month I have had a new induction hob my old frying pan was not compatible this one is great perfect eggs every time
good quality
I bought this pan about a month ago and have been very pleased with it's performance. I have a ceramic hob and because this pan is of a good, heavy quality it sits flat on the hob and cooks evenly across the whole surface. I would definitely recommend.
Cooks really well, excellent non stick, well made!
Have had these for a couple of weeks and they have made me enthusiastic about cooking again! Easy to clean too and still looking brand new.