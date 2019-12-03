Go Cook Stainless Steel Saute Pan 28Cm

poor quality
I had an earlier version of this pan in daily use for five years. I replaced it a few months ago and this pan already has teflon peeling off in where the handles join. I will be phoning for a refund.
Looks good... Won't last long.
Same as the above review. Had the pan just over 5 month and the teflon is peeling. For their premium range... It sure does not live up to it. I have owned Tefal pan which lasted 3x longer than this disappointing teflon pan. The wavy pattern also makes it difficult to clean ... I would also like to return this but no longer have the receipt...
Bad experience
Been just over 6 months and the non stick cost is pealing off near the rivets. Also the non stick nature seems to be lost. The wavy pattern at the bottom is attracting food there by making it non stick. Im not sure if a replacement is possible as I dont have my bill anymore.
Great product
Lovely pan and just what I needed. Good non-stick coating and a substantial base while not being too heavy to lift. It is very easy to clean, even with the ridges in the non-stick coating
Great pan
Just the right weight for a saute pan. Non-stick coating and stainless steel. Curves allow for one hand flipping of food.
Great pan
Was looking for a saute pan.seen this. Great pan especially for one pot cooking.
Excellent size Pan
This was part of a Xmas present for my son who is a great cook, he loves it and has told me it’s great.
Most versatile cooking pan
This is the second pan I've bought. The first was several months ago for myself and I was so pleased with it that I bought one as a 30th wedding anniversary present for my son and daughter-in-law
Great Looking Pan
I bought this along with a pan set to use in my new Induction Hob. I am really pleased with this pan. It's very usable. A great saute pan and ideal for one pot hob dishes. It's dishwasher safe which is a bonus. I would buy it again and would recommend to anyone.
Good size
Good for frying and steaming. Also stir fry. Sturdy but not too heavy to use.