Go Cook Stainless Steel Saute Pan 28Cm

Write a review
Go Cook Stainless Steel Saute Pan 28Cm
£ 34.00
£34.00/each

Product Description

  • Suitable for all types of hob including induction
  • Encapsulated base with aluminium layer distributes heat evenly
  • 20-year guarantee
  • When food matters to you, you need to cook with kitchen equipment of supreme quality. That's what you'll get with this premium 28cm stainless steel saute pan from our Go Cook collection. Its encapsulated steel base with an aluminium layer is designed to ensure heat is distributed evenly, meaning perfect results every time. The contour design enhances the cooking performance, while an advanced triple non-stick layer reduces the need of cooking oils and provides a robust cooking surface. A comfortable, soft-touch handle reduces heat transfer, allowing you to move the saute pan seamlessly between the hob and prep area. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook saute pan works on all hobs, including induction, and comes with a reassuring 20-year quality guarantee. Dishwasher safe and oven safe up to 160 degrees Celsius.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

15 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

poor quality

1 stars

I had an earlier version of this pan in daily use for five years. I replaced it a few months ago and this pan already has teflon peeling off in where the handles join. I will be phoning for a refund.

Looks good... Won't last long.

1 stars

Same as the above review. Had the pan just over 5 month and the teflon is peeling. For their premium range... It sure does not live up to it. I have owned Tefal pan which lasted 3x longer than this disappointing teflon pan. The wavy pattern also makes it difficult to clean ... I would also like to return this but no longer have the receipt...

Bad experience

1 stars

Been just over 6 months and the non stick cost is pealing off near the rivets. Also the non stick nature seems to be lost. The wavy pattern at the bottom is attracting food there by making it non stick. Im not sure if a replacement is possible as I dont have my bill anymore.

Great product

5 stars

Lovely pan and just what I needed. Good non-stick coating and a substantial base while not being too heavy to lift. It is very easy to clean, even with the ridges in the non-stick coating

Great pan

5 stars

Just the right weight for a saute pan. Non-stick coating and stainless steel. Curves allow for one hand flipping of food.

Great pan

5 stars

Was looking for a saute pan.seen this. Great pan especially for one pot cooking.

Excellent size Pan

5 stars

This was part of a Xmas present for my son who is a great cook, he loves it and has told me it’s great.

Most versatile cooking pan

5 stars

This is the second pan I've bought. The first was several months ago for myself and I was so pleased with it that I bought one as a 30th wedding anniversary present for my son and daughter-in-law

Great Looking Pan

5 stars

I bought this along with a pan set to use in my new Induction Hob. I am really pleased with this pan. It's very usable. A great saute pan and ideal for one pot hob dishes. It's dishwasher safe which is a bonus. I would buy it again and would recommend to anyone.

Good size

4 stars

Good for frying and steaming. Also stir fry. Sturdy but not too heavy to use.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

