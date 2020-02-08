By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Go Cook Stainless Steel Saucepan 16Cm

3.5(11)
Go Cook Stainless Steel Saucepan 16Cm
£ 20.00
£20.00/each

  • Suitable for all types of hob including induction
  • Encapsulated base with aluminium layer distributes heat evenly
  • 20-year guarantee
  • When food matters to you, you need to cook with kitchen equipment of supreme quality. That's what you'll get with this premium 16cm saucepan from our Go Cook collection. Made from stainless steel, the saucepan has an encapsulated base with an aluminium layer to provide completely even heat distribution along with exceptional strength and durability. Internal measurement marks help you to measure your ingredients accurately, while twin pouring lips and a glass straining lid make the cooking process easier. A riveted, stainless steel handle reduces heat transfer, allowing you to move the pan seamlessly between the hob and prep area. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook 1-litre saucepan works on all hobs, including induction, and comes with a reassuring 20-year quality guarantee. Dishwasher safe and oven safe up to 160 degrees Celsius.

11 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

When I chose the pan from looking at it looked goo

2 stars

When I chose the pan from looking at it looked good quality, on using the pan found it would not stand upright on my gas hob because the handle is too heavy so had to fill the pan before putting it on the hob, also found it hard to clean because the finish of the stainless is too rough, and the rolled edge on the top of the pan is not rolled tight to the saucepan leaving a small gap which can retain food waist. First and last time I will buy this brand.

It's unbalanced and does not seal properly

2 stars

It's unbalanced and does not seal properly

stains like mad despite cleaning as advised

1 stars

Very disappointed as could not get rid of the everyday stains

I wouldnt buy again.

3 stars

Pan seems smaller than it is due to sloping sides. Is very unstable on its base, it seems top heavy. Strainer holes in lid are good idea.

Too heavy for me

2 stars

The 16cm saucepan weighing in at 940g empty, this was just too heavy for me considering I have wrist problems. Shame as I thought the length of guarantee was appealing.

Has good features.

5 stars

This is so easy to clean. Measurements on inside and easy to pour through lid. Good to have rubber handles. Very pleased.

Top Quality Saucepan, Tesco value at its best!

5 stars

I bought this pan to work specifically on my new AEG induction cooker. My existing pans, stainless steel, performed very poorly on the hob. The Tesco Go Cook range is amazing quality at a most sensible price. My existing ceramic coated frying pans performed ok, also an ancient enamelled iron casserole, so I started with the 16cm saucepan after researching from Le Creuset down the price range, on good advice to NOT buy expensive pans as there is really no need. All reviews of the Go Cook range are positive.These are are an excellent designed, robust and extremely safe to use with the rubberised handles,internal measuring markings, and clever drainage lid and lip to make life simple. On the induction hob, and in the oven the pan is excellent. It outperforms my kettle jug on the Power setting! I have now also acquired the Go Cook Stainless Steel 26cm Stock Pot and will add to the range as I get more used to the cooker. What more do you need with a Tesco 20 year guarantee?

Excellent pot

5 stars

This is the second of these pots I have bought from Tesco. It is an ideal size for boiling potatoes and vegetables for 2 people. Really pleased to be able to replace the ones I previously had as the handles were becoming loose

Resilient and looks great

5 stars

So pleased with this pan. I cook a lot from scratch and really rate this stainless steel pan. Love the pour feature and measure guide.

Robust and Innovative

5 stars

This pan seems very robust with a solid thick base. I like the heat-safe handle on the pan and the lid. I also like the addition of the the lip for easy pouring. Another good feature is the measurement indicator (in imperial and metric) inside the pan.

