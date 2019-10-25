By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Aluminium Double Handled Wok 32Cm

4(16)Write a review
£ 17.00
£17.00/each

Product Description

  • Non-stick coating
  • Made of aluminium
  • 32cm diameter
  • - Suitable for all hob types including induction
  • - Non Stick
  • - Dishwasher safe
  • Tesco's Aluminium range provides exceptional non-stick performance and durability. The aluminium coating ensures heat is distributed evenly and also makes it compatible with all heat sources, including induction.

Information

16 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Wok pan comments

3 stars

This Tesco wok has stood up well to repeated use, and dishwasher, etc. I only have one gripe: while it heats well and evenly on an induction hob, rough bits in the double layer heat plate it sits on have scratched my new shiny black hob's surface. :-( The wok's lower surface could be better finished in manufacture. At the price, this is to be expected, but next time I'll probably go for a better quality brand.

Not good on induction hob

1 stars

Not good on induction hob

Good size

2 stars

I’ve used this once since I bought it a week ago! Good non stick coating but the lid is warped and doesn’t fit well!

great wok useful two handles

5 stars

i bought this for my daughter she is very pleased with it.

Big Pan

4 stars

I bought this in March and whilst the Wok looked exactly what I wanted on collecting from my local store it was damaged. I returned it without a problem and got a refund. Shame.

Great wok

5 stars

Really good value for money & very happy with the purchase. Cooks well on the induction hob.

Brilliant buy great for 4+ people

5 stars

Bought this a month ago we have used it 3-4 times fabulous non stick and brilliant for cooking for 4+ people managed to feed 6 people with a lovely stir fry all cooked in the one pan. Would thoroughly recommend this

Fantastic wok/saucepan

5 stars

Does the job wonderfully. Light weight lid. Fab item.

Great item

5 stars

Bought this to replace my old wok and have been delighted - love the lid too. Looks good to serve from at the table.

Great non stick and lightweight

5 stars

Who can live with a wok without a lid!? This is a fab kitchen necessity! Non stick is great so cleans a treat. Love the 2 small handles so fits in dishwasher. Glass lid is great as can see the food cooking!

