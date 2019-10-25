Tesco Aluminium Double Handled Wok 32Cm

Wok pan comments
This Tesco wok has stood up well to repeated use, and dishwasher, etc. I only have one gripe: while it heats well and evenly on an induction hob, rough bits in the double layer heat plate it sits on have scratched my new shiny black hob's surface. :-( The wok's lower surface could be better finished in manufacture. At the price, this is to be expected, but next time I'll probably go for a better quality brand.
Not good on induction hob
I’ve used this once since I bought it a week ago! Good non stick coating but the lid is warped and doesn’t fit well!
i bought this for my daughter she is very pleased with it.
I bought this in March and whilst the Wok looked exactly what I wanted on collecting from my local store it was damaged. I returned it without a problem and got a refund. Shame.
Really good value for money & very happy with the purchase. Cooks well on the induction hob.
Bought this a month ago we have used it 3-4 times fabulous non stick and brilliant for cooking for 4+ people managed to feed 6 people with a lovely stir fry all cooked in the one pan. Would thoroughly recommend this
Does the job wonderfully. Light weight lid. Fab item.
Bought this to replace my old wok and have been delighted - love the lid too. Looks good to serve from at the table.
Who can live with a wok without a lid!? This is a fab kitchen necessity! Non stick is great so cleans a treat. Love the 2 small handles so fits in dishwasher. Glass lid is great as can see the food cooking!